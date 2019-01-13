As she desperately tries to slam the idea of a wall for border security, Sen. Dianne Feinstein points out that visa overstays are also a major issue.

Which is actually a really good point.

Trending

In order to get a handle on illegal immigration, we need to eliminate visa overstays AND build a wall to secure the southern border.

Just like DiFi said.

As this border security debate continues, Democrats are forced to admit and discuss the problems in the immigration system that have existed for quite some time.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border securityborder wallDianne Feinsteinillegal immigrationMark DiceMollie Hemingway