As she desperately tries to slam the idea of a wall for border security, Sen. Dianne Feinstein points out that visa overstays are also a major issue.

Fact check: Nearly half of all undocumented immigrants come to the United States legally but then overstay their visas. A border wall would do nothing to curb visa overstays. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 11, 2019

Which is actually a really good point.

Sen. Feinstein raises good point: there’s so much more to do to fix immigration problems than just handling problems at southern border. Should work on visa overstays as well. https://t.co/rwGW920TEk — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 13, 2019

In order to get a handle on illegal immigration, we need to eliminate visa overstays AND build a wall to secure the southern border.

Just like DiFi said.

Well, then if we build the wall, *and* arrest and deport those who over stay their visas, then the 100% of the problem will be solved! Thanks for the reminder! https://t.co/r0CxwYm2eM — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) January 12, 2019

As this border security debate continues, Democrats are forced to admit and discuss the problems in the immigration system that have existed for quite some time.