Sen. Bernie Sanders thought it would be a good idea to try to defend his precious socialism and attack Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney by simply bringing up the name of her father.

And oh did he get a response.

WHOA.

Now that is how you go about shattering Sanders’ petty attack AND socialism in one tweet.

A. Socialism is a fraud.

B. Actions her father may or may not have taken as vice president have absolutely zero to do with Ms. Cheney and her ability to legislate.

C. Socialism is a fraud.

D. What in the world does the existence or lack thereof regarding weapons of mass destruction in Iraq have to do with the socialism that Sanders peddles?

E. Socialism is a fraud.

