Sen. Bernie Sanders thought it would be a good idea to try to defend his precious socialism and attack Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney by simply bringing up the name of her father.

Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of Dick Cheney, yesterday attacked "the fraud of socialism." Really? I wasn't aware that it was "socialism" that lied about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and got us into a horrific war that we should never have started. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 4, 2019

And oh did he get a response.

Yes, @SenSanders, son of Eli Sanders, socialism is a fraud. It steals power from the people & gives it to the government, crushes human freedom & initiative & devastates economies (ask the Venezuelans). BTW – Your Dick Cheney history is as defective as your economic policy. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8xjOVE3Tpu — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 4, 2019

WHOA.

Now that is how you go about shattering Sanders’ petty attack AND socialism in one tweet.

Oh hell yes https://t.co/GQvpXTgYiO — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 4, 2019

A. Socialism is a fraud.

B. Actions her father may or may not have taken as vice president have absolutely zero to do with Ms. Cheney and her ability to legislate.

C. Socialism is a fraud.

D. What in the world does the existence or lack thereof regarding weapons of mass destruction in Iraq have to do with the socialism that Sanders peddles?

E. Socialism is a fraud.