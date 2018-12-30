As he prepares to leave office, outgoing California Gov. Jerry Brown, also known as ‘Moonbeam,’ has decided that climate change is the new “it’s the economy, stupid.”

No, seriously. Watch.

He literally compared climate change to Naziism.

So if you are a California resident and are unhappy with the economic condition your state has been in over the past decade, just remember that you have had a governor who doesn’t care about the economy.

He said this as part of an hour-long climate change telethon, otherwise known as “Meet the Press.”

While Brown took time to talk about zero-emission vehicles, making cement, keeping ships from polluting the air and not worrying about the economy, he failed to mention the California police officer who was just killed, allegedly by an illegal immigrant.

