As he prepares to leave office, outgoing California Gov. Jerry Brown, also known as ‘Moonbeam,’ has decided that climate change is the new “it’s the economy, stupid.”

No, seriously. Watch.

WATCH: Gov. Jerry Brown (D-Calif.) joins Chuck in an exclusive interview and says he hasn't done enough in his career to combat climate change. #MTP @JerryBrownGov: "We've got to get off this idea, 'it's the economy, stupid.' No, it's the environment." pic.twitter.com/r8mTwML29Q — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 30, 2018

He literally compared climate change to Naziism.

Jerry Brown: Climate change "an enemy" as "devastating" as the Nazis https://t.co/gAdqyDyExY — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 30, 2018

So if you are a California resident and are unhappy with the economic condition your state has been in over the past decade, just remember that you have had a governor who doesn’t care about the economy.

He said this as part of an hour-long climate change telethon, otherwise known as “Meet the Press.”

Absolutely CLUELESS: MTP just devoted an ENTIRE HOUR to what Dems apparently think is the top issue for America https://t.co/hYiRh9XkBz pic.twitter.com/ecWtB95j4S — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 30, 2018

While Brown took time to talk about zero-emission vehicles, making cement, keeping ships from polluting the air and not worrying about the economy, he failed to mention the California police officer who was just killed, allegedly by an illegal immigrant.

RELATED: