Former DNC chair, Virginia governor and longtime aide to the Clintons Terry McAuliffe apparently thinks everyone is sitting around waiting for him save the country.

When on CNN, he started in on how unstable and unfit President Trump is.

.@TerryMcAuliffe slams President Trump as "an angry, emotional, unstable man sitting in the White House" #CNNSOTU https://t.co/NivSKCxYlY — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) December 30, 2018

He also attempted to peddle the “Trump owns the shutdown” line, ignoring the fact that it’s his party holding everything up.

Former Virginia governor and potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Terry McAuliffe says "Democrats should not give an inch" on the government shutdown: "Donald Trump owns this, he said he wanted to own it in the December meeting in the Oval Office." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/uujdnIv2Rt — CNN (@CNN) December 30, 2018

But there is good news for all those McAuliffe fans out there, he is considering adding his name to the scores of Democrats running for president in 2020.

McAuliffe says he's "obviously looking" at running for president in 2020 https://t.co/JIM5vA8OG6 pic.twitter.com/HJy10V8AsU — The Hill (@thehill) December 30, 2018

What’s his pitch if he were to run in 2020, you ask.

Former DNC Chair: Time to take Obamacare to the next level https://t.co/64Ug9oLWR0 — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 30, 2018

Skyrocketing premiums, websites that don’t work, confusing health plans, government control…

All of the things we need more of.