Former DNC chair, Virginia governor and longtime aide to the Clintons Terry McAuliffe apparently thinks everyone is sitting around waiting for him save the country.

When on CNN, he started in on how unstable and unfit President Trump is.

He also attempted to peddle the “Trump owns the shutdown” line, ignoring the fact that it’s his party holding everything up.

But there is good news for all those McAuliffe fans out there, he is considering adding his name to the scores of Democrats running for president in 2020.

What’s his pitch if he were to run in 2020, you ask.

Skyrocketing premiums, websites that don’t work, confusing health plans, government control…

All of the things we need more of.

