Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) tells Fox News anchor Shannon Bream that Democrats have refused to join Republicans in extending an invitation to Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser to testify at a public hearing next Monday at 10am.

One now has reason to legitimately question whether Democrats are interested in transparency and hearing from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christin Blasey Ford, or just scoring political points.

They didn’t want to join in extending the invitation, but who believes they won’t all be present at the hearing with piles of questions?

