Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) tells Fox News anchor Shannon Bream that Democrats have refused to join Republicans in extending an invitation to Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser to testify at a public hearing next Monday at 10am.

BREAKING: SenGrassley confirms he has invited Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh to testify at a public hearing Monday 10am. "Unfortunately, committee Democrats have refused to join us in this effort. " — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 17, 2018

One now has reason to legitimately question whether Democrats are interested in transparency and hearing from Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christin Blasey Ford, or just scoring political points.

They didn’t want to join in extending the invitation, but who believes they won’t all be present at the hearing with piles of questions?