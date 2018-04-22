According to new reporting, the suspected shooter at a Waffle House in Tennessee was also arrested by the Secret Service in July for being in the wrong place at the White House.

NEW INFO about suspected shooter: Travis Reinking was arrested by Secret Service in July for being in restricted area of White House. AR-15 used today had been seized after that, but IL law enforcement returned it to his father who gave it back to Reinking. pic.twitter.com/owdzbe0GaI — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 22, 2018

Per Nashville Police, Travis Reinking was arrested by USSS in July 2017 for being in a restricted area near The White House. FBI & Tazewell Co, IL authorities interviewed him IL authorities revoked his firearms authorization & seized 4 weapons (including the AR-15 used today) — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) April 22, 2018

Oh, so his incident at the White House led to his AR-15 and other firearms being taken away from him. But he got the AR-15 back. Interesting.

But tell us more about how gun laws work. https://t.co/veghHllPqP — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) April 22, 2018

Just wild how the NRA forced his dad to give him a rifle after the police took it away https://t.co/UsfzQ4wrUN — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 22, 2018

