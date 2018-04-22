According to new reporting, the suspected shooter at a Waffle House in Tennessee was also arrested by the Secret Service in July for being in the wrong place at the White House.

Oh, so his incident at the White House led to his AR-15 and other firearms being taken away from him. But he got the AR-15 back. Interesting.

Right?

Editor’s Note:  The headline has been updated.

