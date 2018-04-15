David Axelrod is not a fan of former FBI Director James Comey’s book. He questions the timing of the release but not the effort to make Comey some money.

As we know, the title of the book is “A Higher Loyalty,” so Axelrod came up with a substitute title that would be more descriptive.

I question the timing of Comey’s book, A Higher Loyalty, as a matter of the public interest, adding, as it does, to the circus at a critical time in the probe.

But I have no doubt about its brilliance when it comes to book sales.

Maybe he should have called it Higher Royalties? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 15, 2018

That fits well.