James Comey put out a tweet-summary of his new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” explaining that it is about leadership and life lessons he learned…etc.

My book is about ethical leadership & draws on stories from my life & lessons I learned from others. 3 presidents are in my book: 2 help illustrate the values at the heart of ethical leadership; 1 serves as a counterpoint. I hope folks read the whole thing and find it useful. — James Comey (@Comey) April 15, 2018

Wonder which president he used as the counterpoint to the values of “ethical leadership”?

As you can probably imagine, no one was buying it (no pun … sort of).

Your book is a long letter to a boss that fired you where you call him a big meanie for 200 pages. Get help, James https://t.co/Qf3G0WER3S — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 15, 2018

The Second Circuit in US v. Quattrone had some views on you and your leadership of the SDNY. I don’t remember them throwing around the word “ethical.” https://t.co/i4gkJumFuV — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) April 15, 2018

I’ll wait to read the coming IG report detailing how unethical your leadership was drawing from numerous examples of your corruption & failure as director of the FBI. https://t.co/alwTotzJBT — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) April 15, 2018

You know you’re in big trouble, right? https://t.co/Gj6Z7Qv6B7 — Austen Fletcher (@fleccas) April 15, 2018

This is the best parody account on @twitter https://t.co/aNNIf3beEx — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) April 15, 2018

His tweets are, at times, almost as humorous as one of the great parody accounts. Almost.