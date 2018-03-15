No, the following is not an Onion headline. It is an actual correction that had to be made by Pro Publica.
Correction: Trump’s pick to head the CIA did not oversee waterboarding of Abu Zubaydah https://t.co/3Pb9bbSvJz
— ProPublica (@ProPublica) March 15, 2018
Errors happen. Corrections have to be made. But this … is a pretty big one.
We've updated the story on our site.
We're also deleting tweets we sent before this correction, to prevent false information from spreading. See the screenshots here: pic.twitter.com/0C5Ehy6sRv
— ProPublica (@ProPublica) March 15, 2018
It literally changes the entire narrative of the story.
We've also made the correction to the corresponding story: https://t.co/F0Awp27uy1
— ProPublica (@ProPublica) March 15, 2018
Sharyl Attkisson is all over the misreporting.
This is a big correction. https://t.co/Dm5zg06i49
— Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 16, 2018
If the NYT made the same mistake, as the ProPublica story says, does it make you wonder who were possibly the mutual sources for both incorrect stories? (As told in #TheSmear) #Itoldyouthisishowitworks https://t.co/Dm5zg06i49
— Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 16, 2018
Indeed it does.
Doh.
— Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 16, 2018
— Instapundit.com (@instapundit) March 15, 2018
Oops. https://t.co/RBvcYNb2jS
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 15, 2018
An important correction, mirroring the scope of the mistake: “This error was particularly unfortunate because it muddied an important national debate about Haspel and the CIA’s recent history.” https://t.co/yWBnKOnex7
— Matt Peterson (@mattbpete) March 16, 2018
Well, yeah.
The narrative is already out there. I doubt that MSNBC and CNN are going to go back and dedicate hours of time to undo the damage that you did. Almost like this was planned and intentional. https://t.co/JRiQUKlsy0
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) March 15, 2018
Then there’s that thought.