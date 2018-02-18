Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania issued a warning to special counsel Robert Mueller not to release his findings at any point near the 2018 midterm elections.

Dem senator warns Mueller: Don't release report in Trump-Russia probe near 2018 midterm elections https://t.co/jN8T11sGO4 pic.twitter.com/dk7jOBAyOu — The Hill (@thehill) February 18, 2018

“I don’t think we’ll know anywhere near the full story until [Mueller] issues his report,” Casey said. “But once you get into the summer, and you get close to the election, I think it’s a mistake for him to release it late. I think you should wait until after [the election]”

Now, we know these Democrats. If they were sure that Mueller’s report was going to spell doom for the Trump administration, they wouldn’t care one bit about the appropriateness of releasing it around an election.

Bob Casey doesn't want Robert Mueller to release Russia report near 2018 midterms https://t.co/w1APc3WGzr pic.twitter.com/wlcPSVA1Rn — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 18, 2018

Remember when Democrats cheered James Comey for holding a press conference to announce no charges against Hillary Clinton in the summer before the 2016 election?

Why is a sitting senator “warning” a special counsel anyway?

Talk about trying to influence an election.