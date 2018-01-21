The U.S. Senate was gaveled back in session Sunday afternoon as lawmakers try to come to an agreement to end the government shutdown.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) immediately started tearing into Democrats for causing the shutdown and creating a situation where certain agencies won’t receive funding.

Namely, McConnell hammered minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

He’s basically calling Schumer a spoiled child.

McConnell also warned Democrats that the consequences of their shutdown will become a lot more meaningful on Monday.

The House of Representatives is also scheduled to return to session on Sunday afternoon. We’ll see what happens.

Tags: Chuck SchumerMitch McConnell