The U.S. Senate was gaveled back in session Sunday afternoon as lawmakers try to come to an agreement to end the government shutdown.
The Senate is now in session
— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) January 21, 2018
.@SenMajLdr McConnell opens the Senate on Day 2 of #shutdown same as he did Day 1:
"Well, here we are."
— Lisa Mascaro (@LisaMascaro) January 21, 2018
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) immediately started tearing into Democrats for causing the shutdown and creating a situation where certain agencies won’t receive funding.
Namely, McConnell hammered minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
McConnell says Schumer “shut down the gov’t..because he didn’t get everything he wanted in a mtg Friday with the President”
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 21, 2018
He’s basically calling Schumer a spoiled child.
McConnell accuses Schumer of “taking hostages” as part of the gov’t shutdown
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 21, 2018
McConnell: "This shutdown was a political miscalculation of gargantuan proportions. But it doesn't need to go on any longer."
— Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 21, 2018
McConnell reiterates he supports the ability to filibuster but thinks Schumer shouldn't have deployed it against the CR.
— Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2018
McConnell also warned Democrats that the consequences of their shutdown will become a lot more meaningful on Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “This shutdown’s going to get a lot worse tomorrow. A lot worse. Today would be a good day to end it” https://t.co/OFAVuXaCLh
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 21, 2018
The House of Representatives is also scheduled to return to session on Sunday afternoon. We’ll see what happens.