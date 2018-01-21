The U.S. Senate was gaveled back in session Sunday afternoon as lawmakers try to come to an agreement to end the government shutdown.

.@SenMajLdr McConnell opens the Senate on Day 2 of #shutdown same as he did Day 1: "Well, here we are." — Lisa Mascaro (@LisaMascaro) January 21, 2018

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) immediately started tearing into Democrats for causing the shutdown and creating a situation where certain agencies won’t receive funding.

Namely, McConnell hammered minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

McConnell says Schumer “shut down the gov’t..because he didn’t get everything he wanted in a mtg Friday with the President” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 21, 2018

McConnell accuses Schumer of “taking hostages” as part of the gov’t shutdown — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 21, 2018

McConnell: "This shutdown was a political miscalculation of gargantuan proportions. But it doesn't need to go on any longer." — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) January 21, 2018

McConnell reiterates he supports the ability to filibuster but thinks Schumer shouldn't have deployed it against the CR. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 21, 2018

McConnell also warned Democrats that the consequences of their shutdown will become a lot more meaningful on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell: “This shutdown’s going to get a lot worse tomorrow. A lot worse. Today would be a good day to end it” https://t.co/OFAVuXaCLh — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 21, 2018

The House of Representatives is also scheduled to return to session on Sunday afternoon. We’ll see what happens.