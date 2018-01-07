The Democrats’ own Twitter account just perfectly illustrated one of the main reasons why their party is getting consistently defeated at the ballot box.

This is how Democrats define the people they want to win elections. It is also why they continue to lose elections.

Forget qualifications … Democrats only want you to run if you are a certain gender or your skin looks a certain way or you practice a certain religion or you are a certain age.

Trending

No test for character. No test for ability. No test for competence. Only external factors are important for Democrats.

The American people have simply had enough of this party’s inability to treat human beings with dignity. That’s why they continue to lose.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democrats