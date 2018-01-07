The Democrats’ own Twitter account just perfectly illustrated one of the main reasons why their party is getting consistently defeated at the ballot box.

This is how Democrats define the people they want to win elections. It is also why they continue to lose elections.

Let's elect: ✅Black women

✅LGBT women

✅Muslim women

✅Disabled women

✅Jewish women

✅Latina women

✅Millennial women

✅AAPI women

✅More. Women.https://t.co/V2ihKEZjRY — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) January 7, 2018

Forget qualifications … Democrats only want you to run if you are a certain gender or your skin looks a certain way or you practice a certain religion or you are a certain age.

You lost in 2016 because of identity politics, but I’m glad you’re continuing with your absurd strategy. https://t.co/yHcSDQbpY1 — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) January 7, 2018

Identity politics. Nice to see the Dems with fresh ideas🙄 https://t.co/k02YIBuN7P — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) January 7, 2018

Let’s keep doubling down on the strategy that keeps making us lose https://t.co/5rCky9YVMD — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) January 7, 2018

Let’s elect the best candidate to serve constituents in their best interests. Voting for people on gender or race is as ignorant as NOT voting for someone based on gender or race: https://t.co/HO5qzkn3lB — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) January 7, 2018

No test for character. No test for ability. No test for competence. Only external factors are important for Democrats.

If we want America to thrive, we cannot afford to play identity politics.

Let us treat ALL people equally. Republicans Let's elect: ✅THE MOST QUALIFIED INDIVIDUAL FOR THE JOB! Regardless of their race, gender, religious beliefs or sexual orientation. https://t.co/RK0Oh5RHll — Bo Hines (@BoHines) January 7, 2018

Let’s elect: ✅ People who don’t think like this https://t.co/2x5gMcDfjN — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 7, 2018

The American people have simply had enough of this party’s inability to treat human beings with dignity. That’s why they continue to lose.