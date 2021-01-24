A new administration brings a new set of priorities. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) contrasts a flawed trio of new policy goals with work that could be taken on to address national concerns.

Our nation’s top priorities should be getting

⇨ People back to work

⇨ Kids back to school

⇨ Vaccines to those who want them President Biden’s priorities:

⇨ Destroying KeystoneXL jobs

⇨ Giving citizenship to illegal immigrants

⇨ Raising energy costs on American families — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 24, 2021

McCarthy is merely pointing out how the policy priority table is set moving forward.

The legislative process exists to sort out potential solutions to national problems within a framework that represents the vox populi. All we have seen over the past week is executive action from an administration led by someone who was a legislator for many years.

