A new administration brings a new set of priorities. House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) contrasts a flawed trio of new policy goals with work that could be taken on to address national concerns.
Our nation’s top priorities should be getting
⇨ People back to work
⇨ Kids back to school
⇨ Vaccines to those who want them
President Biden’s priorities:
⇨ Destroying KeystoneXL jobs
⇨ Giving citizenship to illegal immigrants
⇨ Raising energy costs on American families
— Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 24, 2021
McCarthy is merely pointing out how the policy priority table is set moving forward.
The legislative process exists to sort out potential solutions to national problems within a framework that represents the vox populi. All we have seen over the past week is executive action from an administration led by someone who was a legislator for many years.
