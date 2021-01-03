Former Obama administration adviser David Axelrod asserted that the “many” who have questions about the presidential election held in November do so because of a “campaign” by “President Trump and allies.”

“Many people believe” the election was fraudulent has become a mantra for Rs trying to justify groundless, doomed effort to overturn it. Why do “many people believe” it? Because @POTUS and allies have waged a concerted, dishonest campaign to tell them so-an old Trumpian con. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 3, 2021

Axelrod also suggested that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who is leading a group of 11 senators objecting to the certification of the presidential election, is “sucking up to Trump.”

Or maybe @SenTedCruz is an incredibly ambitious pol who believes sucking up to Trump, despite all the degradations the @POTUS has heaped on him, is his ticket to the @GOP nomination in ‘24? Just a theory. https://t.co/mm7G48nt9W — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) January 3, 2021

Perhaps some have been persuaded by arguments made on behalf of the Trump administration, but could it also be that many Americans “believe” things about the most recent election because of their understanding of the Constitution or their desire to ensure that the election was conducted in an upright manner?

