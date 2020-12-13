While Democrats will retain a majority in the House of Representatives, the future on their side of the aisle faces some uncertainty as Nancy Pelosi attempts to fend off challenging voices from the far Left.

The current speakerâ€™s counterpart, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, calls Pelosi out for being inconsistent in how she has gone about requiring House votes.

McCarthy is not the only House Republican concerned about Pelosi not holding votes.

Trending

Not holding floor votes is not the only problem McCarthy has with Pelosiâ€™s leadership.

With Republicans making double-digit seat gains in this past election, it is easy to see why House Democrats would be concerned with the direction Speaker Pelosi is taking their caucus.

***

Tags: House Democratshouse of representativesHouse RepublicansKevin McCarthyNancy Pelosi