While Democrats will retain a majority in the House of Representatives, the future on their side of the aisle faces some uncertainty as Nancy Pelosi attempts to fend off challenging voices from the far Left.

The current speakerâ€™s counterpart, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, calls Pelosi out for being inconsistent in how she has gone about requiring House votes.

Pelosi is fine with House Democrats skipping work if the votes are about legislation, but in January she will demand every Democrat show upâ€”in personâ€”to vote for her for Speaker. Her message is clear: her power is more important than anything else. â€” Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 13, 2020

McCarthy is not the only House Republican concerned about Pelosi not holding votes.

4/4 The House could vote right now to get PPP relief to businesses and workers today if Nancy Pelosi would get out of the way. â€” Rep. Mike Garcia (@RepMikeGarcia) December 10, 2020

Pelosi is lying. She has absolutely zero credibility after callously admitting she was holding COVID relief hostage as a political strategy. We all knew it. Then she actually said it. Now sheâ€™s shamelessly gaslighting. https://t.co/77Mo2CSl3H â€” Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 8, 2020

Small businesses across the country are hurting, and millions of American jobs are on the line. We need to restart #PPP to give them a fighting chance. Itâ€™s time for Speaker Pelosi to let us vote on commonsense coronavirus relief. pic.twitter.com/FW7zaFhsnN â€” Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) December 12, 2020

Not holding floor votes is not the only problem McCarthy has with Pelosiâ€™s leadership.

The Democrat Speaker appoints the Democrat members of the House Intel Committee. If Pelosi knew Eric Swalwell was compromised by China in 2015, why did she keep him on the committee? â€” Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) December 12, 2020

With Republicans making double-digit seat gains in this past election, it is easy to see why House Democrats would be concerned with the direction Speaker Pelosi is taking their caucus.

