Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) says he expects the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be out of his committee and reported to the entire Senate by the latter portion of October.

During an appearance on Fox News, Graham discussed the schedule.

He anticipates that her nomination will be reported out of committee by the 22nd of October.

President Trump officially announced Barrett’s nomination during a press conference in the Rose Garden on Saturday.

