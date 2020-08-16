White House chief of staff Mark Meadows isn’t having any of the Democrat narrative that President Trump is engaged in a war against the United States Postal Service.

Drawing on his experience as a member of the House Oversight Committee, Meadows notes that the service had issues long before Trump took office.

It is NONSENSE to say @realDonaldTrump is undercutting the Postal Service. I know. I oversaw USPS in Congress on the Oversight Committee. It was a mismanaged wreck during the Obama administration—they’ve lost billions for a decade had issues long before this President. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) August 16, 2020

The former North Carolina congressman also reminds Democrats that they failed to agree to a bill that included a $10 billion loan by the Treasury Department to the Postal Service.

President Trump has already offered $10 billion to fix Postal as part of a COVID relief package. Democrats have said no. They’re holding up a relief bill (including stimulus checks and small business relief) until they get more of their policy wishlist demands included. — Mark Meadows (@MarkMeadows) August 16, 2020

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, Democrat leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accuse President Trump of “manipulating” the Postal Service.

.@SpeakerPelosi, @RepMaloney, @SenGaryPeters and I are calling on Postmaster General DeJoy and USPS Board of Governors Chairman Duncan to testify before Congress. https://t.co/IikoCyw2rl — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 16, 2020

Today, @SenSchumer, @RepMaloney & @SenGaryPeters join me in an urgent call for Postmaster General DeJoy and @USPS Board of Governors Chair Duncan to testify before the Congress. https://t.co/U1Jg03vaKd — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 16, 2020

Do Democrats seriously think the average American voter is gullible enough to believe that President Trump is the cause of a problem that Barack Obama was complaining about in 2009?

OBAMA (2009): “UPS and FedEx are doing just fine… It’s the Post Office that’s always having problems.”

pic.twitter.com/DHisrd9EVd — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 16, 2020

This is why we have search engines.

They should do some research before they start hurling attacks. https://t.co/zJxNxV5o0f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2020

This is the kind of stunt that often ends up backfiring.

