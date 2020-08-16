White House chief of staff Mark Meadows isn’t having any of the Democrat narrative that President Trump is engaged in a war against the United States Postal Service.

Drawing on his experience as a member of the House Oversight Committee, Meadows notes that the service had issues long before Trump took office.

The former North Carolina congressman also reminds Democrats that they failed to agree to a bill that included a $10 billion loan by the Treasury Department to the Postal Service.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement, Democrat leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accuse President Trump of “manipulating” the Postal Service.

Do Democrats seriously think the average American voter is gullible enough to believe that President Trump is the cause of a problem that Barack Obama was complaining about in 2009?

This is why we have search engines.

This is the kind of stunt that often ends up backfiring.

