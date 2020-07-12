Are we still here?

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) has been making the rounds this week giving full vent to his opinions about Roger Stone’s sentence.

Nowhere in his remarks did Schiff say when he would be presenting the evidence of collusion that he repeatedly claimed he had. To that point, former director of national intelligence Richard Grenell called on Schiff to resign over his recent comments.

It’s probably time for Schiff and other Dems to stop trying to legitimize their failed impeachment attempt.

It’s also probably definitely time for Schiff and other Dems to stop desperately clinging to a political event that took place before cell phones and CDs were invented.

