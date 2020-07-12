Are we still here?

Here's the difference between Watergate and today: Republicans are so cowed by Trump, almost none will stand up for the rule of law Though Stone lied to Congress, he did it to cover up for a President of their party. So they stay silent. We won't. We will stand up for justice. https://t.co/6x7c5Lx5Iq — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) July 12, 2020

House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) has been making the rounds this week giving full vent to his opinions about Roger Stone’s sentence.

Commuting Roger Stone’s sentence is a terrible blow to justice and the rule of law. Through this act, Trump is saying: “If you lie for me, if you cover up for me, if you obstruct for me, I will protect you.” Another tragic day for American democracy. pic.twitter.com/kgIXpc6HdG — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 11, 2020

Nowhere in his remarks did Schiff say when he would be presenting the evidence of collusion that he repeatedly claimed he had. To that point, former director of national intelligence Richard Grenell called on Schiff to resign over his recent comments.

‘He should resign’: Richard Grenell isn’t having any of the latest scandal-mongering coming from serial liar Adam Schiff https://t.co/EtEZsufsxN — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 11, 2020

It’s probably time for Schiff and other Dems to stop trying to legitimize their failed impeachment attempt.

It’s also probably definitely time for Schiff and other Dems to stop desperately clinging to a political event that took place before cell phones and CDs were invented.

