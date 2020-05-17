Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) complained that the federal government, particularly the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, is not giving his state enough coronavirus relief.
A global health crisis has led to a global economic crisis. The magnitude of what we’re facing requires a response only the Federal Govt can provide.
The Senate must put partisanship aside and provide the relief we need to protect our healthcare workers, teachers & firefighters. https://t.co/5NKL5SyXUO
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 16, 2020
To which, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) reminded Gov. Newsom of the amount that has already been approved for the Golden State under the CARES Act.
Respectfully, have you spent all of the $15,321,284,928.40 that California received from the Cares Act, which passed unanimously in the US Senate three weeks ago? https://t.co/niI7tUFXe9
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 17, 2020
Payments started May 5, 2020 https://t.co/aDFNWTrqrG
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 17, 2020
According to the Treasury Department, California’s allotment, which Cornyn lists above, is 11 percent of the $139 billion in coronavirus relief that was distributed to state and local governments. His state is receiving well more than any of its counterparts, yet Newsom complains.
— Will Davis (@willpdavis) May 17, 2020
Meanwhile, in April, Newsom announced a $125 million state-sponsored program to provide financial assistance to “undocumented immigrants.”
CA thrives because of our immigrant communities, not in spite of them.
Today, Governor @GavinNewsom announced a first-in-the-nation fund to help California's immigrant families.
➡️Learn more & find the new immigrant resource guide at https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/BWuTuNINFH
— Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 15, 2020
Per NBC Los Angeles:
“Local immigrant-rights advocates Wednesday hailed a $125 million state relief program that will provide financial assistance to undocumented immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic.”
Priorities.
***
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story referred to Sen. Cornyn as the Senate Majority Whip, a position which he resigned in 2018. We have corrected the post and its title. Our apology for the error.