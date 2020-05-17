Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) complained that the federal government, particularly the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, is not giving his state enough coronavirus relief.

A global health crisis has led to a global economic crisis. The magnitude of what we’re facing requires a response only the Federal Govt can provide. The Senate must put partisanship aside and provide the relief we need to protect our healthcare workers, teachers & firefighters. https://t.co/5NKL5SyXUO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 16, 2020

To which, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) reminded Gov. Newsom of the amount that has already been approved for the Golden State under the CARES Act.

Respectfully, have you spent all of the $15,321,284,928.40 that California received from the Cares Act, which passed unanimously in the US Senate three weeks ago? https://t.co/niI7tUFXe9 — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 17, 2020

Payments started May 5, 2020 https://t.co/aDFNWTrqrG — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) May 17, 2020

According to the Treasury Department, California’s allotment, which Cornyn lists above, is 11 percent of the $139 billion in coronavirus relief that was distributed to state and local governments. His state is receiving well more than any of its counterparts, yet Newsom complains.

Meanwhile, in April, Newsom announced a $125 million state-sponsored program to provide financial assistance to “undocumented immigrants.”

CA thrives because of our immigrant communities, not in spite of them. Today, Governor @GavinNewsom announced a first-in-the-nation fund to help California's immigrant families. ➡️Learn more & find the new immigrant resource guide at https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/BWuTuNINFH — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 15, 2020

Per NBC Los Angeles:

“Local immigrant-rights advocates Wednesday hailed a $125 million state relief program that will provide financial assistance to undocumented immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Priorities.

***

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story referred to Sen. Cornyn as the Senate Majority Whip, a position which he resigned in 2018. We have corrected the post and its title. Our apology for the error.