Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) complained that the federal government, particularly the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate, is not giving his state enough coronavirus relief.

To which, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) reminded Gov. Newsom of the amount that has already been approved for the Golden State under the CARES Act.

According to the Treasury Department, California’s allotment, which Cornyn lists above, is 11 percent of the $139 billion in coronavirus relief that was distributed to state and local governments. His state is receiving well more than any of its counterparts, yet Newsom complains.

Meanwhile, in April, Newsom announced a $125 million state-sponsored program to provide financial assistance to “undocumented immigrants.”

Per NBC Los Angeles:

“Local immigrant-rights advocates Wednesday hailed a $125 million state relief program that will provide financial assistance to undocumented immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Priorities.

Editor’s note:  A previous version of this story referred to Sen. Cornyn as the Senate Majority Whip, a position which he resigned in 2018. We have corrected the post and its title. Our apology for the error.

