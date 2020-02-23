A new CBS/YouGov poll shows a bit of a shakeup behind leader Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination. Elizabeth Warren has pulled ahead of Joe Biden and is now in second place.

New CBS/YouGov national poll just out: Sanders 28%

Warren 19%

Biden 17%

Bloomberg 13%

Buttigieg 10%

Klobuchar 5%

Steyer 2%

Gabbard 1% — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 23, 2020

Just when you thought the race among Bernie rivals couldn't get any murkier https://t.co/gocOr88G2V — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) February 23, 2020

Seriously, though.

And here is how the poll reflected the potential general election matchups between the Democrat candidates and President Trump.

National CBS/YouGov General Election Poll: Sanders 47% (+3)

Trump 44% Biden 47% (+2)

Trump 45% Warren 46% (+1)

Trump 45% Trump 44%

Buttigieg 44% Trump 45% (+1)

Klobuchar 44% Trump 45% (+3)

Bloomberg 42% — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 23, 2020

Neither result looks good for Bloomberg.

Morning Consult had Bloomberg dropping from 20% to 17% nationally in the days after the debate. If he is all the way down to 13% as this new poll shows he's done, and a big part of the establishment lane opens up. It is a potentially significant development. https://t.co/GAxtWNudY8 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 23, 2020

The volatility in everything except Bernie’s support is something to behold. https://t.co/0psUOvm4WG — Alex Young (@Alex_T_Young) February 23, 2020

What a mess.

***

