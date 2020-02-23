A new CBS/YouGov poll shows a bit of a shakeup behind leader Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic nomination. Elizabeth Warren has pulled ahead of Joe Biden and is now in second place.
New CBS/YouGov national poll just out:
Sanders 28%
Warren 19%
Biden 17%
Bloomberg 13%
Buttigieg 10%
Klobuchar 5%
Steyer 2%
Gabbard 1%
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) February 23, 2020
Just when you thought the race among Bernie rivals couldn't get any murkier https://t.co/gocOr88G2V
— Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) February 23, 2020
Seriously, though.
And here is how the poll reflected the potential general election matchups between the Democrat candidates and President Trump.
National CBS/YouGov General Election Poll:
Sanders 47% (+3)
Trump 44%
Biden 47% (+2)
Trump 45%
Warren 46% (+1)
Trump 45%
Trump 44%
Buttigieg 44%
Trump 45% (+1)
Klobuchar 44%
Trump 45% (+3)
Bloomberg 42%
— Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) February 23, 2020
Neither result looks good for Bloomberg.
Morning Consult had Bloomberg dropping from 20% to 17% nationally in the days after the debate. If he is all the way down to 13% as this new poll shows he's done, and a big part of the establishment lane opens up.
It is a potentially significant development. https://t.co/GAxtWNudY8
— Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) February 23, 2020
The volatility in everything except Bernie’s support is something to behold. https://t.co/0psUOvm4WG
— Alex Young (@Alex_T_Young) February 23, 2020
What a mess.
***
RELATED:
Dem Rep. Jim Clyburn says Bernie Sanders’ surge puts the Democratic House majority in jeopardy