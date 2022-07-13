Never-Trumper Bill Kristol has a “straightforward” four-step plan for Dems to win in 2024. Thoughts?

Great. He’s at it again with the Sally Kohn meme tweets. Here’s the original from 2017 that inspired the “straightforward from here” meme format if you don’t recall:

And for those who were not on Twitter back then, THIS is how we get President Bobcat:

LOL at No. 3, too:

And here’s a more realistic scenario:

And this one:

Now, we know Kristol is being sarcastic, but deep down he hopes it’s true:

Kristol has used the “straightforward from here” format before. And he was wrong each time. For example:

And:

And:

Does he EVER get it right?

