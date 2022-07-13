Never-Trumper Bill Kristol has a “straightforward” four-step plan for Dems to win in 2024. Thoughts?

Straightforward from here: 1. Biden announces not running again. 2. 2022 focus turns to R extremism, Ds do well in Nov. 3. Inflation subsides, Ukraine defeats Russia, Biden is successful 1-term president. 4. Younger moderate D defeats Trump or Trumpist in '24. Pourquoi pas? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 13, 2022

Great. He’s at it again with the Sally Kohn meme tweets. Here’s the original from 2017 that inspired the “straightforward from here” meme format if you don’t recall:

Straightforward from here:

1. Impeach Trump & Pence

2. Constitutional crisis

3. Call special election

4. Ryan v Clinton

5. President Clinton — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 15, 2017

And for those who were not on Twitter back then, THIS is how we get President Bobcat:

Straightforward from here

1. Impeach Trump & Pence

2. Constitutional crisis

3. Liberate DC Zoo bobcat

4. Bobcat led coup

5. President bobcat — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 15, 2017

LOL at No. 3, too:

And here’s a more realistic scenario:

This is nuts. More realistic: 1. Biden does zero to tame inflation. 2. Inflation/economy remain top issues for mid-terms. 3. GOP sweeps House + Senate. 4. Biden announces not running. Dems pass over Kamala. 5. Like 06-08 2 cycle Dem wave, GOP defeats Gavin Newsom in 2024. https://t.co/1oJnEgCNop — Ron Nehring (@RonNehring) July 13, 2022

And this one:

1. Biden IS running again.

2. We have no idea who the GOP will nominate this far out.

3. Economic issues will continue – both inflation and recession worries. Check Yield Curve. We're on precipice now.

4. Dems do not want moderates – even young ones. cc: @dcherring https://t.co/IFpJRFSQ4N — Christopher Suprun 🇺🇲 (@TheChrisSuprun) July 13, 2022

Now, we know Kristol is being sarcastic, but deep down he hopes it’s true:

This is of course a parody of the language of an infamous (well, for a certain sort of Extremely Extremely Online US politico type) Sally Kohn tweet. But even though he's using the language of internet irony to signal that he knows it's wishcasting, he obviously wants to believe. https://t.co/PZSxPfqoYI — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) July 13, 2022

Kristol has used the “straightforward from here” format before. And he was wrong each time. For example:

Straightforward from here: 1. Dems hold Senate & key govs in Nov. 2. Biden says focusing on governing, not running in 2024. 3. Bitter and crazy R pres race w/ Trump & challengers. 4. D contest features governors & next generation. Moderate D prevails. 5. Dem wins in 2024. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 14, 2022

And:

Straightforward from here. June 30: Court overturns Roe. July 1: Breyer resigns, says Court “needs aggressive progressive justices.” July 4. Biden picks Harris for Court. Harris resigns as VP. July 5. Biden picks Romney as VP, says national unity needed for the world crisis. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 26, 2022

And:

Straightforward from here:

2021: Cheney purged from GOP leadership.

2022: Reelected in WY.

2023: Closely divided House. Cheney forms backbench bipartisan Country First caucus whose members won't support R or D leader for speaker. Insist on nonpartisan speaker, rules changes, etc — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 1, 2021

Does he EVER get it right?

***

