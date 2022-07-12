Amazing.

President Joe Biden just sat there and got lectured to by Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his visit to the White House today:

President López Obrador also claimed Americans were crossing into Mexico to buy gasoline because it’s $1/gallon cheaper:

Trending

So, our president just sat there for 31 minutes and got ridiculed by Mexico’s president?

If you recall, President López Obrador also snubbed President Biden and did not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June:

Oh, but it got worse.

According to the Spanish language account Animal Político account that is live-tweeting the meeting, President Biden claimed works visas issued to Central Americans in Mexico as “worked to stop the migratory flow.”

Translation:

“The US president thanks @lopezobradorbecause more and more work visas are being issued to Central American citizens in Mexico, which, he points out, has worked to stop the migratory flow.”

Wow.

***

Related:

Is the commercial for Avocados from Mexico the worst-timed ad in Super Bowl history?

WATCH: Security footage captured the moment dozens of migratory birds dropped dead in mid-flight in Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, Mexico

Mike Pence and Ted Cruz hammer Joe Biden over the cancelation of a major oil and gas leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico

Rep. Jamaal Bowman accuses Elon Musk of supporting white supremacy after he voted for Mayra Flores, who was born in Mexico

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Joe BidenMexico