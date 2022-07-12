Amazing.

President Joe Biden just sat there and got lectured to by Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his visit to the White House today:

Extraordinary—AMLO has been speaking for 25 minutes in the Oval, offering Biden a lengthy soliloquy about the New Deal, gas prices and opportunities for greater economic collaboration. He is still going… pic.twitter.com/BznW29EdVv — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) July 12, 2022

President López Obrador also claimed Americans were crossing into Mexico to buy gasoline because it’s $1/gallon cheaper:

Most awkward part was when AMLO told Biden Mexico is letting Americans cross the border to buy gas because it’s $1 cheaper per gallon. Biden, when he finally finished after 31 minutes, reminded him that the US economic growth is leading the world. And scene. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) July 12, 2022

So, our president just sat there for 31 minutes and got ridiculed by Mexico’s president?

AMLO, who seldom passes an opportunity to poke Biden, mentions Americans living along the border have crossed into Mexico for gas at lower prices amid high prices in the U.S. "Biden seemed to be suppressing a grin, looking straight ahead," per pooler @EliStokols. — Zolan Kanno-Youngs (@KannoYoungs) July 12, 2022

If you recall, President López Obrador also snubbed President Biden and did not attend the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles in June:

AMLO is here in DC meeting w/@POTUS & @VP a month after skipping the Summit of the Americas. @TracyKWilkinson @EliStokols look at how they'll try to smooth over relations on that snub & other areas the 2 have not seen eye to eye (border, Ukraine, energy)https://t.co/KAs4fD0A4U — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) July 12, 2022

Oh, but it got worse.

According to the Spanish language account Animal Político account that is live-tweeting the meeting, President Biden claimed works visas issued to Central Americans in Mexico as “worked to stop the migratory flow.”

Translation:

“The US president thanks @lopezobradorbecause more and more work visas are being issued to Central American citizens in Mexico, which, he points out, has worked to stop the migratory flow.”

El presidente de EU agradece a @lopezobrador_ porque cada vez se entregan más visas de trabajo a ciudadanos centroamericanos en México lo cual, señala, ha funcionado para frenar el flujo migratorio. https://t.co/p5kk6egMwA — Animal Político (@Pajaropolitico) July 12, 2022

Wow.

***

Related:

Is the commercial for Avocados from Mexico the worst-timed ad in Super Bowl history?

WATCH: Security footage captured the moment dozens of migratory birds dropped dead in mid-flight in Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, Mexico

Mike Pence and Ted Cruz hammer Joe Biden over the cancelation of a major oil and gas leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico

Rep. Jamaal Bowman accuses Elon Musk of supporting white supremacy after he voted for Mayra Flores, who was born in Mexico