Pennsylvania Dem and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman blamed “corporate greed” for ~ checks notes ~ $7 hot dogs:

I don’t know who needs to hear this but while you paid $7 for a hot dog this 4th of July weekend, Tyson Foods posted nearly $1 billion in profits last quarter. (Whispers: corporate greed) — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 7, 2022

Now, we know inflation is bad thanks to President Joe Biden, but who is buying $7 hot dogs?

Where the heck is this moron buying hot dogs? https://t.co/eJ61t7CMtx — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) July 7, 2022

Go to Costco, John:

I went to Costco and got mine with a drink for $1.50. We gotta hold the rest to a higher standard — MAGIC BERNIE (@PerniciousZ) July 7, 2022

Hot dogs aren’t even this expensive at the store:

Tyson makes Ball Park, they are $5.79 a pack at the Giant? And currently buy 2 get 1 free!

I don’t buy anything Tyson for humane reasons but I don’t get the $7 hot dog bit. — Nikki (@nixter36) July 7, 2022

And if you’re dumb enough to pay $7 for a single hot dog, you kinda deserve it:

If you paid $7 for a single hot dog, it's not corporate greed; it's the dumbass holding your wallet. https://t.co/LafMEu1Hdi pic.twitter.com/NfZfYcv1bP — Jacob Cohen Rulez (@imprimis310) July 7, 2022

He needs to learn about profit margins, too:

@JoneFetterman $TSN This is what passes for economic literacy in the Democrat Party these days 👇👇👇 Left unsaid is Tyson had over $13.1 billion in revenues last quarter…..so the company had a WHOPPING profit margin in the mid single digits…… https://t.co/dInHkoMMd4 — Bret Jensen (@bret_jensen) July 7, 2022

