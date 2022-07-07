Pennsylvania Dem and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman blamed “corporate greed” for ~ checks notes ~ $7 hot dogs:
I don’t know who needs to hear this but while you paid $7 for a hot dog this 4th of July weekend, Tyson Foods posted nearly $1 billion in profits last quarter.
(Whispers: corporate greed)
— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 7, 2022
Now, we know inflation is bad thanks to President Joe Biden, but who is buying $7 hot dogs?
Where the heck is this moron buying hot dogs? https://t.co/eJ61t7CMtx
— (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) July 7, 2022
Go to Costco, John:
I went to Costco and got mine with a drink for $1.50. We gotta hold the rest to a higher standard
— MAGIC BERNIE (@PerniciousZ) July 7, 2022
Hot dogs aren’t even this expensive at the store:
Tyson makes Ball Park, they are $5.79 a pack at the Giant? And currently buy 2 get 1 free!
I don’t buy anything Tyson for humane reasons but I don’t get the $7 hot dog bit.
— Nikki (@nixter36) July 7, 2022
And if you’re dumb enough to pay $7 for a single hot dog, you kinda deserve it:
If you paid $7 for a single hot dog, it's not corporate greed; it's the dumbass holding your wallet. https://t.co/LafMEu1Hdi pic.twitter.com/NfZfYcv1bP
— Jacob Cohen Rulez (@imprimis310) July 7, 2022
He needs to learn about profit margins, too:
@JoneFetterman $TSN
This is what passes for economic literacy in the Democrat Party these days 👇👇👇
Left unsaid is Tyson had over $13.1 billion in revenues last quarter…..so the company had a WHOPPING profit margin in the mid single digits…… https://t.co/dInHkoMMd4
— Bret Jensen (@bret_jensen) July 7, 2022
***
Related:
VIP ==> FRIDAY NEWS DUMP: John Fetterman issues an update on his health
Progressive hero John Fetterman, citing the Sandy Hook massacre, defends chasing down a Black jogger and holding him at gunpoint #PASEN
‘The right to an abortion is sacred’: PA Senate candidate John Fetterman shows us who he really is (and it ain’t good)
ICYMI ==> Dem #PASEN primary frontrunner John Fetterman suffers stroke, says no ‘cognitive damage’
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.