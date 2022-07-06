Meanwhile, in Minneapolis, the birthplace of the “Defund the Police!” movement, it looks like things got a little out of hand on the 4th of July.

Check it out:

Fireworks in Minneapolis took a dangerous turn when people were shooting them at cars, buildings, and each other. pic.twitter.com/nhnvKQXrQ9 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 6, 2022

More videos from @CrimeWatchMpls, including this fireworks drive-by:

.

Utter mayhem in #MplsDowntown.

Went on for HOURS without response. pic.twitter.com/To8xuvscH1 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) July 5, 2022

We believe the term for this is “arson”:

Where are the cops?

Stone Arch Bridge area, Minneapolis, July 4 2022. pic.twitter.com/2BJicnIpqI — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) July 6, 2022

This is insane:

But it wasn’t just fireworks:

This video purports to show a WF fire at least one shot toward someone on the #DTMpls side of the river, near 2nd and Portland Ave.

A muzzle flash can apparently be seen. pic.twitter.com/WHqI8U7oEe — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) July 6, 2022

It’s almost as if the lawlessness encourages more lawlessness:

.

Here's the video of the shots fired captured on video in #MplsDowntown overnight. You can see a gun pulled and shots fired while the sound of fireworks exploded in the background.

(We posted earlier, but the original video was removed).pic.twitter.com/6cwPiYQj1P — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) July 5, 2022

