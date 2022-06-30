We know there are some readers who aren’t fans of Sen. Mitch McConnell, but, man, he delivers on judges:

To say Dems aren’t happy with it is an understatement:

Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern writes:

“This is ATROCIOUS judgment by the White House. A slap in the face to reproductive rights supporters at the worst possible moment. An act of cowardice and complicity in anti-abortion extremism. Unforgivable on every level.”

Summary: Cocaine Mitch wins. Again:

Cry more, libs:

And mega-lib filmmaker Michael Moore says Dem leadership should resign “en masse”:

“We need real fighters to run!” he says:

***

