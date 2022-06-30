We know there are some readers who aren’t fans of Sen. Mitch McConnell, but, man, he delivers on judges:

NEW from me and @adwolfson: President Biden is poised to nominate an anti-abortion Republican attorney for federal judgeship in Kentucky, in apparent deal with Mitch McConnell: https://t.co/nfheQeLVbl via @courierjournal — Joe Sonka 😐 (@joesonka) June 29, 2022

To say Dems aren’t happy with it is an understatement:

.@RepJohnYarmuth opposes nomination: "…it’s clear that this is part of some larger deal on judicial nominations between the president & McConnell. I strongly oppose this deal & Meredith being nominated for the position. That last thing we need is another extremist on the bench" — Joe Sonka 😐 (@joesonka) June 29, 2022

Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern writes:

“This is ATROCIOUS judgment by the White House. A slap in the face to reproductive rights supporters at the worst possible moment. An act of cowardice and complicity in anti-abortion extremism. Unforgivable on every level.”

This is ATROCIOUS judgment by the White House. A slap in the face to reproductive rights supporters at the worst possible moment. An act of cowardice and complicity in anti-abortion extremism. Unforgivable on every level. https://t.co/rPogvqF7k8 — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 29, 2022

Summary: Cocaine Mitch wins. Again:

After largely excluding abortion rights lawyers from his judicial nominations so far, Biden is now on the brink of nominating an anti-abortion lawyer for a federal judgeship. It’s an appalling betrayal. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 29, 2022

Cry more, libs:

To recap last 48 hours, Biden:

1. Wont yet support gutting the filibuster to codify Roe

2. Is skeptical about using federal land in red states for abortion services

3. Has ruled out Court reform

4. Is reportedly set to nominate an anti-abortion GOP lawyer for a federal judgeship https://t.co/PBQZNllLbT — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) June 29, 2022

This was the response when the administration had 6 weeks to prepare from the leak. Utterly disappointing. The Biden Administration can still correct course and deliver for the people—and they should. Or November 2022 will be an absolute mess. https://t.co/tsQgPCIFvm — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) June 30, 2022

We really went from “Yes we can” to “Eh. I don’t know guys. That sounds risky” in under 20 years. Inspiring! https://t.co/q3vtolL0S0 — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) June 30, 2022

This is the liberal counterweight to Leonard Leo's conservative dark money courts network. The Biden White House has no courts strategy, has no plan to protect people, and clearly isn't working closely with a well-funded group that would be a key ally in that fight. https://t.co/wed5Zpnakl — Andrew Perez (@andrewperezdc) June 30, 2022

I know Biden’s previously expressed some hesitance about some of these ideas in other contexts, but is there an explanation for the somewhat diffident overall response? Biden thinks he can broker an agreement with Rs? Democrats caught flat-footed, or hoping for a voter backlash? https://t.co/KBoWlC7MId — EricaGrieder (@EricaGrieder) June 30, 2022

And mega-lib filmmaker Michael Moore says Dem leadership should resign “en masse”:

1) From Counterpunch (via John Hardesty):

The leadership of the Democratic Party, which for 20 years has said the main reason to vote for them was to protect Roe, should resign en masse. Their failure is absolute. The Democrats were willing to keep Roe under perpetual threat to… — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 29, 2022

“We need real fighters to run!” he says:

2)…to raise tens of millions and maintain a justification for voting for them, even as their austerity economic policies and war-mongering, made them nearly indistinguishable from the Republicans. Now the last illusion is shattered. So much to do. We need real fighters to run! — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 29, 2022

***

Related:

‘DUNCE’: Blue-check progressive vets group’s attempt to compare overturning Roe to being pro-slavery BACKFIRES

‘A somber moment’: Site acknowledges that those seven TikTok dances to save Roe v. Wade didn’t work

‘Two words: STU-PID’! Constitutional scholar Ron Perlman explains why the overturning of Roe must be overturned and ROFL

Guy Benson fact-checks Ilhan Omar’s totally bogus SCOTUS claims after Roe overturned