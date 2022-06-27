For the “Libs Can’t Meme” file, check out these two gems flying around since Roe was overturned on Friday.

First up is this cartoon that shows a very pregnant Lady Liberty being held at gunpoint by the Pope and her torch of freedom has been extinguished.

First up, we have questions. Thomas Jefferson statue? George Washington statue? Are we going to have to order a DNA test?

And our colleague Kurt Schlichter questions if they have any idea what it means:

It looks like Lady Liberty’s book is quoting Genesis 38:24:

“24 About three months later Judah was told, ‘Tamar your daughter-in-law has been immoral. Moreover, she is pregnant by immorality.’ And Judah said, ‘Bring her out, and let her be burned.'”

And this makes it even dumber. Is the Pope holding a gun to the statue’s head to force her to give birth or is he going to kill the statue?

Well, libs seem to enjoy it:

There’s a second meme that has Lady Liberty walking back to France with her middle finger extended back toward the U.S.

Um, who wants to tell our wayward statue and the libs sharing the meme that France has stricter abortion laws than the Mississippi law that was just decided in Dobbs:

One day they may learn to meme, but not today:

