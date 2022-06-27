For the “Libs Can’t Meme” file, check out these two gems flying around since Roe was overturned on Friday.

First up is this cartoon that shows a very pregnant Lady Liberty being held at gunpoint by the Pope and her torch of freedom has been extinguished.

First up, we have questions. Thomas Jefferson statue? George Washington statue? Are we going to have to order a DNA test?

And our colleague Kurt Schlichter questions if they have any idea what it means:

What do you even think this means? https://t.co/D6K7FANCNw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 26, 2022

It looks like Lady Liberty’s book is quoting Genesis 38:24:

“24 About three months later Judah was told, ‘Tamar your daughter-in-law has been immoral. Moreover, she is pregnant by immorality.’ And Judah said, ‘Bring her out, and let her be burned.'”

And this makes it even dumber. Is the Pope holding a gun to the statue’s head to force her to give birth or is he going to kill the statue?

The clue is in the Bible verse. Apparently this artist thinks Catholics want to burn pregnant women alive. — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) June 26, 2022

Well, libs seem to enjoy it:

But that just makes it stupider. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) June 26, 2022

There’s a second meme that has Lady Liberty walking back to France with her middle finger extended back toward the U.S.

Um, who wants to tell our wayward statue and the libs sharing the meme that France has stricter abortion laws than the Mississippi law that was just decided in Dobbs:

France is more restrictive on abortion than the Mississippi law in #Dobbs https://t.co/StAKYlbYKP — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) June 26, 2022

One day they may learn to meme, but not today:

Ah yes here we are. The left and their famous ability to meme. https://t.co/z0FGVNdr43 — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 26, 2022

***

