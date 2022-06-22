Police are investigating after a woman, identified as Alyssa Morales, 36, was reportedly set on fire last week in the Kensington section of Philadelphia (it’s “reportedly” — see below — because police have yet to confirm if she was attacked or not):

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was reportedly set on fire in the city's Kensington section.https://t.co/wJhubtBkk1 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 22, 2022

She’s currently in a medically induced coma as she recovers. From ABC 6:

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was reportedly set on fire in the city’s Kensington section. According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend, 36-year-old Alyssa Morales suffered severe burns and is currently in a medically induced coma after she was brutally attacked and set on fire. It happened early Friday morning on the 1800 block of East Tioga Street.

There are videos, too. From Philly Crime Update:

“We first learned of this case Friday morning when readers sent us Facebook posts that included videos of the gruesome attack. The video is too graphic to post.”

DETAILS: Woman set on fire in another gruesome attack in Philadelphia https://t.co/hxtlMeIsmf — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) June 21, 2022

We’ll note that reporters and police are being very cautious with the story at the moment and won’t say whether she was attacked or not, even after watching the videos themselves. From the thread below:

“Police said they were not able to substantiate claims the victim had been attacked by a group of teenagers, as has been alleged by multiple people not connected to the law enforcement investigation.”

DEVELOPING: Philadelphia Police are investigating a case where a woman with burns said to be covering more than half her body was transported to Temple University Hospital. The burns were apparently sustained in an area near Kensington Ave. around 11:30p Thursday. (1/ )@CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 21, 2022

Video reviewed by CBS3 claims the woman was assaulted and then set on fire. While we have been provided her identity, we are withholding it for privacy reasons. Police said they were still trying to make a positive identification. The victim is in a medically induced coma. (2/ ) — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 21, 2022

I first reached out to Philadelphia Police on Saturday regarding this case. Sources told me she was at Temple University Hospital in critical condition. No further information was available. On Sunday, police said they were still trying to figure out what happened. (3/ ) — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 21, 2022

No eyewitnesses were at the scene when the victim was transported to the hospital. On Monday, a police spokesperson told CBS3 detectives were building a timeline of events surrounding the incident, and that the hospital hadn’t provided information on injuries. (4/ ) — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 21, 2022

Information on her prognosis was not available.

Police said they were not able to substantiate claims the victim had been attacked by a group of teenagers, as has been alleged by multiple people not connected to the law enforcement investigation. (5/ ) — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 21, 2022

CBS3 has been inundated with inquiries on this case.

We’ve taken those questions to police. We are awaiting a response. Video has been shared with us showing the aftermath of the attack. At this time, we will not be sharing the video due to its graphic nature. (6/ ) — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) June 21, 2022

And this looks like the GoFundMe for Alyssa (the quotes are the same as in the ABC 6 article above). Is this not bigger news because she’s an addict?

Hi, my name is Danielle and I am fundraising for Lee Ann Morales, a close friend. On the night of June 16th, Alyssa, known to many as Bre, was the victim of a gruesome and unthinkable act. She was brutally attacked and set on fire by her assailants. She sustained 2nd and 3rd degree burns over more than half her body and is currently in a medically induced coma in the ICU. She was in too much pain to identify herself when she arrived at the hospital, and was listed as a Jane Doe for two days before her family was able to see her. Alyssa has been struggling with addiction for 14 years. She has tried to get clean several times, but still hasn’t been able to conquer her demons. Even in the darkest days of her addiction, Alyssa would never physically harm anyone but herself. She has been featured on social media as “Bre”, and it was thanks to a YouTube filmmaker, AML Films, that her family was able to locate and identify her.

And:

No matter what people may think of those who battle addiction, no human being should ever have to endure what Alyssa has endured. No one should have to deal with the struggles that lie ahead for her. It’s going to be a long, hard road to recovery. and Alyssa will never be the same again. Any amount you can donate towards’s Lee Ann’s expenses and Alyssa’s care is appreciated.

We’ll keep you posted.

***