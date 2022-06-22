A new poll of from the University of New Hampshire of likely GOP primary voters in the state shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with a two-point lead over former President Donald Trump, 39%-37%. Trump led DeSantis last October in this poll by 25 points, 43%-18%:

From the UNH Survey Center (that last line — ouch):

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now statistically tied with Former President Donald Trump in the New Hampshire Republican Primary. Support for DeSantis has more than doubled since October. DeSantis runs better against Biden than does Trump, a further sign of Trump’s weakening support among NH Republicans. Biden and Trump are increasingly unpopular in New Hampshire and only about half of members of each of their own parties want them to run for President in 2024. Other potential 2024 presidential candidates such as Vice President Kamala Harris, former Vice President Mike Pence, and Texas Senator Ted Cruz are also broadly unpopular in the state.

We’re not sure the Gerald Ford-Ronald Reagan comparison in 1980 holds true today, but this makes DeSantis Ronald Reagan:

Trending

DeSantis also does better than Trump in match-ups against President Joe Biden. DeSantis leads Biden 47%-46% while Trump loses 50%-43%:

DeSantis is also more popular than Trump, Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris:

***

Related:

The View’s political brainchild Sunny Hostin believes THIS Dem ticket would ‘obliterate’ Trump OR DeSantis in 2024 and BAHAHA

DeSantis Thunderdome’: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis enters local politics in a big way

Prediction: Gov. Ron DeSantis will send CPS after any parent who participates in Drag Queen Story Hour

Disgraced DeSantis foe Andrew Gillum has chosen the perfect lawyer to represent him on federal fraud charges

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DeSantisTrump