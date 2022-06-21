As we told you on Monday, Germany is restarting coal-fired power plants in response to Russia cutting back natural gas supplies and this is EXACTLY what former President Donald Trump warned Germany about in 2018 during a speech at the United Nations:

Good shot of German delegation after Trump says they will "be totally dependent on Russian energy if they do not change course." — Jonathan Cristol (@jonathancristol) September 25, 2018

Back then, blue-checks thought it was pretty funny that the German delegation laughed at the president when he issued this prediction:

The German delegation openly laughing at Trump & his rant about energy #unga pic.twitter.com/LOWYUMy4KW — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 25, 2018

President Trump, however, brushed off the slight:

Watch for yourself:

"Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course," Pres. Trump says at #UNGA, prompting smirks from German officials in gallery at UN https://t.co/sO3ceJeAGG pic.twitter.com/Akf5tVBwwi — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 25, 2018

Yes, we’d say it “aged QUITE badly”:

This aged QUITE badly. https://t.co/nu3txoQ8a8 — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 20, 2022

How it started, how it’s going:

“4 years later… he was right”:

4 years later… he was right. https://t.co/exkHOOIlOZ — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) June 21, 2022

Who’s laughing now?

And look at how they covered it:

Nearly four years ago Trump called out Germany for its dependence on Russian oil. Look at how this media outlet with millions of followers covered his statements. https://t.co/AowhMdoYJZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 13, 2022

“This should go down as one of the most salient predictions of all time”:

This should go down as one of the most salient predictions of all time. https://t.co/OBuWACEig3 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 20, 2022

