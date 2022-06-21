As we told you on Monday, Germany is restarting coal-fired power plants in response to Russia cutting back natural gas supplies and this is EXACTLY what former President Donald Trump warned Germany about in 2018 during a speech at the United Nations:

Back then, blue-checks thought it was pretty funny that the German delegation laughed at the president when he issued this prediction:

President Trump, however, brushed off the slight:

Watch for yourself:

Trending

Yes, we’d say it “aged QUITE badly”:

How it started, how it’s going:

“4 years later… he was right”:

Who’s laughing now?

And look at how they covered it:

“This should go down as one of the most salient predictions of all time”:

***

Related:

ENERGY CRISIS: Natural gas prices in Europe are up ‘about **70%** so far **this week**’

Trump was right: Germany announces increase in defense spending *above* NATO target, will build new LNG terminals

Eric Swalwell vs. Richard Grenell over Germany’s energy industry: Who you got?

Germany’s latest move on energy sure to trigger a lecture from Greta Thunberg and climate alarmists everywhere
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GermanyTrump