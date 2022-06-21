As we told you on Monday, Germany is restarting coal-fired power plants in response to Russia cutting back natural gas supplies and this is EXACTLY what former President Donald Trump warned Germany about in 2018 during a speech at the United Nations:
Good shot of German delegation after Trump says they will "be totally dependent on Russian energy if they do not change course."
— Jonathan Cristol (@jonathancristol) September 25, 2018
Back then, blue-checks thought it was pretty funny that the German delegation laughed at the president when he issued this prediction:
The German delegation openly laughing at Trump & his rant about energy #unga pic.twitter.com/LOWYUMy4KW
— Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 25, 2018
President Trump, however, brushed off the slight:
Media: Jim @Acosta :"During @realDonaldTrump's @UN speech, #German officials could be seen chuckling. Mr. #Trump accused them of being dependent on #Russian energy. The president later insisted he didn't mind the laugher." pic.twitter.com/dOHWIbZ2Wu
— Porter Anderson (@Porter_Anderson) September 25, 2018
Watch for yourself:
"Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course," Pres. Trump says at #UNGA, prompting smirks from German officials in gallery at UN https://t.co/sO3ceJeAGG pic.twitter.com/Akf5tVBwwi
— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) September 25, 2018
Yes, we’d say it “aged QUITE badly”:
This aged QUITE badly. https://t.co/nu3txoQ8a8
— Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 20, 2022
How it started, how it’s going:
Then that.
Now this: https://t.co/iDN1PtGdLk pic.twitter.com/MjS4Z1GPRz
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 21, 2022
“4 years later… he was right”:
4 years later… he was right. https://t.co/exkHOOIlOZ
— Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) June 21, 2022
Who’s laughing now?
They’re not laughing now. https://t.co/NWwCjQgLbJ
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 20, 2022
And look at how they covered it:
Nearly four years ago Trump called out Germany for its dependence on Russian oil. Look at how this media outlet with millions of followers covered his statements. https://t.co/AowhMdoYJZ
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 13, 2022
“This should go down as one of the most salient predictions of all time”:
This should go down as one of the most salient predictions of all time. https://t.co/OBuWACEig3
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 20, 2022
***
