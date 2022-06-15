U.S. natural-gas prices took a major nosedive on Tuesday after officials at Freeport LNG said the fire at its fuel-export terminal on Quintana Island, Texas was more extensive than first thought and the facility would be out of service “until late this year, greatly reducing export capacity”:

From the company:

At this time, completion of all necessary repairs and a return to full plant operations is not expected until late 2022. Given the relatively contained area of the facility physically impacted by the incident, a resumption of partial operations is targeted to be achieved in approximately 90 days, once the safety and security of doing so can be assured, and all regulatory clearances are obtained.

That’s right. U.S. natural-gas prices will be lower now that we’re not subsidizing Europe and all of their dopey energy decisions over the past 20 years:

Good!

Trending

Well, maybe not this but we should stop exporting so much gas, especially with winter on the way:

And global natural-gas prices are expected to “soar”:

This should be good news for Europeans as a lack of natural gas will help them achieve their climate goals:

Europe, you asked for this when you outsourced your energy policies to a Swedish teen:

 

And shouldn’t this be a bigger story?

And:

***

Related:

Report about what the Biden WH was ‘shocked to learn’ about oil production speaks disastrous volumes

Biden slams oil companies for not doing what he promised as a candidate to stop them from doing

Biden will take executive action to ramp up domestic energy production (no, not of oil & gas)

‘Pathetic’: Biden might head to Saudi Arabia to issue a personal plea to pump more oil

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: natural gas