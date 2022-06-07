The Biden administration’s solutions to all the crises happening right now is clear: Gaslight harder.

As we told you earlier, whoever runs the @POTUS account (::cough:: Ron Klain ::cough::) is not only being disingenuous about the economy here, but continuing to pretend that Biden started the vaccine distribution process:

As we’ve seen repeatedly, the rhetoric coming from the Biden administration hardly ever conforms to reality, and if things were really going as great as they say, would Biden’s approval numbers be this low?

The desperation coming from the Biden White House is as palpable as their bragging is laughable.

Gaslighting is all they’ve got, and it shows.

