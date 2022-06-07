Jim Messina, campaign manager for Barack Obama in 2012, says Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement of progressive Alessandra Biaggi over DCCC Chair Sean Patrick Maloney in New York’s 17th congressional district could cost Dems the House in 2022.

He tweeted:

“This is so counter-productive. The Supreme Court is about to outlaw abortion. We could lose both houses. So we are going to focus our time running against each other? Now we’re primarying commited [sic] progressives because. . .why? If we lose house it’s because of dumb s*it like this.”

Game on, Dems!

Trending

There’s a lot of drama going on right now in New York over a new congressional map imposed by the courts:

From the New York Times:

Almost immediately after the new court-approved map was announced last month, Mr. Maloney declared that he would be running not in his current 18th congressional district but the safer 17th district next door. Mr. Maloney lives in that district, but the area is mostly represented by a colleague, Representative Mondaire Jones.

Mr. Maloney’s decision to threaten a colleague with a primary drew an outcry from many Democrats, including Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, who called it a “conflict of interest” for the D.C.C.C. chairman, who is responsible for keeping Democrats in the majority in the House and who raises tens of millions of dollars to do so. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said at the time that he should “step aside” from his chairmanship if such a primary occurred.

But we will point out it’s not AOC’s “dumb s*it” that will lose Dems the House:

And let’s just say libs are not amused:

Oh, this is going to be fun:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezJim Messina

Recommended Twitchy Video