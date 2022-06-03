A climate change activist briefly interrupted the French Open today after she chained herself to the net:

Apparently, the climate apocalypse or something really bad will happen in 1028 days:

This happened in the semi-final match between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic:

So, we have 1027 days to live it up? Sounds great!

Imagine if she took a ball off the forehead? LOL:

So, what does happen in 1028 days? And when it doesnâ€™t happen, can we laugh at them?

Mark you calendars now:

Of course, this means Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezâ€™s prediction is totally wrong. Who to trust?

Her time chained to the net didnâ€™t last long, however:

And off she goes:

***

Â 

