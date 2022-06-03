A climate change activist briefly interrupted the French Open today after she chained herself to the net:

Climate change protester interrupts French Open semifinal by chaining herself to the net. Woman is part of doomsday climate outfit in France claiming 1028 days left until something. [https://t.co/YGKrKib26z]https://t.co/Bo58oXvluD â€” Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) June 3, 2022

Apparently, the climate apocalypse or something really bad will happen in 1028 days:

Protester attaches herself to net during French Open semifinal https://t.co/oJK9JaH4C8 pic.twitter.com/B8Qj5K9pe2 â€” New York Post (@nypost) June 3, 2022

This happened in the semi-final match between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic:

A climate activist tied herself to the net during Casper Ruud vs Marin Cilic causing the match to be interrupted. Her T-shirt read: "We have 1028 days left"#RolandGarros Live: https://t.co/q333VSmDFT pic.twitter.com/3IRAIPCCKE â€” Firstpost (@firstpost) June 3, 2022

So, we have 1027 days to live it up? Sounds great!

So, 1027 days of taking it easy and then cram for the test on day 1028. Seems easy-peasy. â€” John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 3, 2022

Imagine if she took a ball off the forehead? LOL:

They should have genuinely just left her there and continued playing. https://t.co/lwm9PLnfkT â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2022

So, what does happen in 1028 days? And when it doesnâ€™t happen, can we laugh at them?

the climate rapture happens in 1028 days, when all of these weirdos will be gathered up into the heavens and fired into the sun and we'll never have to hear from them again https://t.co/K4ujNI5jID â€” Kaya Masters ðŸ“¿ (@kaya_masters) June 3, 2022

Mark you calendars now:

Crapâ€¦ that's the end of March 2025. I didn't know we had such little time. And here I am with a 30 year mortgageâ€¦ Green activists: emotionally unstable and desperate for attention. https://t.co/yThJz9622V â€” Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) June 3, 2022

Of course, this means Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezâ€™s prediction is totally wrong. Who to trust?

AOC said we still have 3134 days https://t.co/Qdl0Ehldhp â€” Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) June 3, 2022

Her time chained to the net didnâ€™t last long, however:

A protester wearing a "We have 1028 days left" shirt tied herself to the net during a French Open men's semi-final match. https://t.co/i8cGe3t2hV â€” TMZ (@TMZ) June 3, 2022

And off she goes:

Wild Moment At The French Open As A Protester Invaded The Court And Tied Herself To The Net While Wearing a Shirt That Says We Have "1,028 Days Left" https://t.co/oiRCFwWfp4 pic.twitter.com/sXgXaCeBoz â€” Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 3, 2022

***

