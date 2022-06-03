And there it is.

Dave McCormick just conceded to Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania GOP primary for the U.S. Senate:

“It’s now clear to me with the recount largely complete— today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory. And I told him— I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians.”

He had trailed by fewer than 1000 votes:

Watch:

Statement from Dr. Oz:

“We share the goal of a brighter future for Pennsylvania and America. Now that our primary is over, we will make sure that this U.S. Senate seat does not fall into the hands of the radical left, led by John Fetterman.”

Dr. Oz, a retired heart surgeon, will take on John Fetterman, a candidate who will be off the campaign trail because of a heart problem:

Only in America.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with a response from Dr. Oz.

***

