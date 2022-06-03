And there it is.

Dave McCormick just conceded to Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania GOP primary for the U.S. Senate:

“It’s now clear to me with the recount largely complete— today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory. And I told him— I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians.”

Dave McCormick concedes to Dr. Oz in #PASen GOP primary: "It's now clear to me with the recount largely complete— today I called Mehmet Oz to congratulate him on his victory. And I told him— I will do my part to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians.” https://t.co/2ll6MYXNFe — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) June 3, 2022

He had trailed by fewer than 1000 votes:

#BREAKING McCormick drops out of PA Senate race against Mehmet Oz. McCormick trailed Oz by less than 1,000 votes before the recount. https://t.co/9E1fgNoIsq — Sarah Willson (@18NewsSarah) June 3, 2022

Watch:

Statement from Dr. Oz:

“We share the goal of a brighter future for Pennsylvania and America. Now that our primary is over, we will make sure that this U.S. Senate seat does not fall into the hands of the radical left, led by John Fetterman.”

Oz stmt says he received a "gracious" call from McCormick:

"We share the goal of a brighter future for Pennsylvania and America. Now that our primary is over, we will make sure that this U.S. Senate seat does not fall into the hands of the radical left, led by John Fetterman." pic.twitter.com/W4P6UkgnOq — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) June 3, 2022

Dr. Oz, a retired heart surgeon, will take on John Fetterman, a candidate who will be off the campaign trail because of a heart problem:

#BREAKING: Dave McCormick concedes in the #PASen Republican primary, meaning Dr. Mehmet Oz will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in November. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 3, 2022

Only in America.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with a response from Dr. Oz.

