Kentucky Dem Charles Booker, running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Rand Paul, has a new ad out where, with a noose around his own neck, he tells the viewer that Paul “single-handedly blocked an anti-lynching act from being Federal law.”

USA Today fact-checked that claim, reminding everyone that Sen. Paul actually “co-sponsored a new version of that legislation”:

Legislation that was signed into law, mind you. From USA Today:

It does not mention that Paul went on to co-sponsor a new (and bipartisan) version of that legislation. The Senate unanimously voted this March to pass the updated Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which is now law.

Here’s Sen. Paul after the bill was passed:

I’m pleased to have worked with Sens. Cory Booker and Tim Scott to strengthen the language of this bill, which will ensure that federal law will define lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is.”

And before that, Sen. Rand Paul was very public about *why* he opposed the original bill:

And this:

What a disgusting ad and Charles Booker should be ashamed of himself.

