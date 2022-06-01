SHOT. . .

Kentucky Dem Charles Booker, running for the U.S. Senate against incumbent Republican Rand Paul, has a new ad out where, with a noose around his own neck, he tells the viewer that Paul “single-handedly blocked an anti-lynching act from being Federal law.”

Lynching is a tool of terror. It was used to kill hopes for freedom. In Kentucky, it was used to kill three of my uncles. In this historic election, the choice is clear. Rand Paul may want to divide us, but hate won’t win this time. It’s time to move forward, together. pic.twitter.com/oYxuqKFdWR — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) June 1, 2022

CHASER. . .

USA Today fact-checked that claim, reminding everyone that Sen. Paul actually “co-sponsored a new version of that legislation”:

The ad blasts Sen. Rand Paul for his 2020 stance on an antilynching bill. It doesn't mention Paul co-sponsored a new version of that legislation. https://t.co/zdsSpSp1zb — USA TODAY Politics (@usatodayDC) June 1, 2022

Legislation that was signed into law, mind you. From USA Today:

It does not mention that Paul went on to co-sponsor a new (and bipartisan) version of that legislation. The Senate unanimously voted this March to pass the updated Emmett Till Antilynching Act, which is now law.

Here’s Sen. Paul after the bill was passed:

“I’m pleased to have worked with Sens. Cory Booker and Tim Scott to strengthen the language of this bill, which will ensure that federal law will define lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is.”

I’m pleased to have worked with Sens. Cory Booker and Tim Scott to strengthen the language of this bill, which will ensure that federal law will define lynching as the absolutely heinous crime that it is. https://t.co/x7tJtKNo0U — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 9, 2022

And before that, Sen. Rand Paul was very public about *why* he opposed the original bill:

Hey @CoryBooker and @KamalaHarris lynching is already illegal but slapping someone is not lynching, We shouldn't conflate someone who has an altercation with minor injuries, with lynching, That's my opposition to this without my amendment to fix it. https://t.co/vmyuk55Dcc — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 5, 2020

And this:

Current version of anti-lynching bill could allow vandals who defaced church near WH to be arrested for ‘lynching.’ Graffiti on a church is/should be a crime – it is not lynching & doesn’t merit ten years in jail. cc: @kamalaharris @corybooker https://t.co/cD08f89Zhq — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 26, 2020

What a disgusting ad and Charles Booker should be ashamed of himself.

***

