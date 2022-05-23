The Nation is arguing that State. Sen. Doug Mastriano and GOP primary winner should be barred from running for Governor of Pennsylvania:

Insurrectionist Doug Mastriano Should Be Barred From the Pennsylvania Ballot

Donald Trump’s choice for governor of Pennsylvania, state Senator Doug Mastriano, was affirmed last week by Republican primary voters who followed the former president’s order to nominate a candidate who actively sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

That may cut it in the fever swamp that is the Pennsylvania Republican Party. But it doesn’t cut it constitutionally.

Mastriano’s actions before, during, and after the January 6, 2021, coup attempt by Trump backers disqualify the newly minted nominee from Pennsylvania’s November ballot, say lawyers who point to a section of the US Constitution that bars insurrectionists and their allies from serving in elected or appointed positions.

Oh, really? If that’s the case, why did his opponent in the race, Dem Josh Shapiro, literally buy ads promoting his candidacy? From Los Angeles Times columnist Mark Barabak:

“NEW: In Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro spent lavishly to see that MAGA Republican Doug Mastriano won the GOP primary for governor. A look at the promise — and perils — of meddling to pick your own opponent.”

But now Shapiro — and libs — are having a major sad after interfering in the GOP primary:

Do you mean he could win? This reminds us of all the libs who supported the bad orange man in 2015-16. How’d that work out?

Sorry, Dems. You can’t have it both ways:

But they’re going to try — and probably get — a major assist from the national media:

