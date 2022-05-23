The Nation is arguing that State. Sen. Doug Mastriano and GOP primary winner should be barred from running for Governor of Pennsylvania:

Insurrectionist Doug Mastriano Should Be Barred From the Pennsylvania Ballot Donald Trump’s choice for governor of Pennsylvania, state Senator Doug Mastriano, was affirmed last week by Republican primary voters who followed the former president’s order to nominate a candidate who actively sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. That may cut it in the fever swamp that is the Pennsylvania Republican Party. But it doesn’t cut it constitutionally. Mastriano’s actions before, during, and after the January 6, 2021, coup attempt by Trump backers disqualify the newly minted nominee from Pennsylvania’s November ballot, say lawyers who point to a section of the US Constitution that bars insurrectionists and their allies from serving in elected or appointed positions.

Oh, really? If that’s the case, why did his opponent in the race, Dem Josh Shapiro, literally buy ads promoting his candidacy? From Los Angeles Times columnist Mark Barabak:

“NEW: In Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro spent lavishly to see that MAGA Republican Doug Mastriano won the GOP primary for governor. A look at the promise — and perils — of meddling to pick your own opponent.”

NEW: In Pennsylvania, Democrat Josh Shapiro spent lavishly to see that MAGA Republican Doug Mastriano won the GOP primary for governor. A look at the promise — and perils — of meddling to pick your own opponent.https://t.co/ukvssuPRD8 — Mark Z. Barabak (@markzbarabak) May 19, 2022

But now Shapiro — and libs — are having a major sad after interfering in the GOP primary:

Josh Shapiro on his opponent: "It's very dangerous b/c here in Pennsylvania the next governor will appoint the secretary of state & the gov [appoints] electors based on the will of the people. Sen. Mastriano has made it clear he will appoint electors based on his belief system" pic.twitter.com/uZmi6TrbLL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 22, 2022

Do you mean he could win? This reminds us of all the libs who supported the bad orange man in 2015-16. How’d that work out?

Alleged “we’ve got to get beyond Trump” figure supports insurrectionist now that he’s the GOP nominee for PA governor. Typical. But why? Why not just a common sense, “Oh yes, he’s gone too far, I can’t support him.” Is it that hard to say, sometimes party loyalty asks too much? https://t.co/h1AmtOEsX7 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 22, 2022

Sorry, Dems. You can’t have it both ways:

You can worry aloud about the “threat” that candidates such as Doug Mastriano pose, or you can send out mailers and cut TV ads trying to boost him because you think the risk is worth it because he’ll be easier to beat. But you can’t do both. https://t.co/DD59QPz3L3 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 18, 2022

But they’re going to try — and probably get — a major assist from the national media:

Things that make you go hmmm: if Mastriano is such a sure-fire loser who will tank the entire GOP ticket in PA, why would Dems push to have him removed from the ballot? https://t.co/OFxyUp8JFA — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 23, 2022

