Twitter user “Sidney W.,” allegedly a German, tweeted, “As a German I don’t understand what guns have to do with freedom”:

. . .and then the ratio began:

Who wants to tell him?

Do any “history buffs” in the room want to weigh in?

First up, there’s that whole pesky section of German history where his people attempted to exterminate all the Jews in his country:

Maybe he should start there?

But we’ll help he get started on his research:

There’s also the Ukraine flag in his bio. That’s a real nice touch:

Guns — what are the good for?

At least he knows what he’s in for:

And, as a German, he should know that the word that describes our dunking is schadenfreude, the “pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune.

***

