Twitter user “Sidney W.,” allegedly a German, tweeted, “As a German I don’t understand what guns have to do with freedom”:

As a German I don't understand what guns have to do with freedom — Sidney W.🇩🇪🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@wahlstedt007) May 22, 2022

. . .and then the ratio began:

Who wants to tell him?

Of course you don’t. https://t.co/707a3JYHBT — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) May 22, 2022

Do any “history buffs” in the room want to weigh in?

I don’t know how many of you are history buffs but… https://t.co/rzrCZCTAj5 — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) May 22, 2022

First up, there’s that whole pesky section of German history where his people attempted to exterminate all the Jews in his country:

You're not Jewish, I take it. https://t.co/rH1qTWdgG6 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) May 22, 2022

Maybe he should start there?

The country that disarmed the Jews in the 1930's has thoughts on gun ownership relating to freedom. It's a bad opinion and you're finding out why. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 22, 2022

But we’ll help he get started on his research:

As an American, I'll be glad to explain it to you: Europeans were liberated from German tyranny and terror in the 1940s by men with guns. And as a Jew, I grieve for all those unarmed victims who were murdered by Germany before liberation came. https://t.co/wK9dmQxYIf — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) May 22, 2022

There’s also the Ukraine flag in his bio. That’s a real nice touch:

Ukraine flag in the bio is the chef’s kiss to this one. https://t.co/sG2HAn8Z6y — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 22, 2022

Guns — what are the good for?

The number of pro-Ukrainian people saying “guns don’t have anything to do with freedom” is sadly amusing. https://t.co/dbSOiKRMjE — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) May 22, 2022

At least he knows what he’s in for:

Because of this tweet I will get a lot of bad comments again — Sidney W.🇩🇪🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@wahlstedt007) May 22, 2022

And, as a German, he should know that the word that describes our dunking is schadenfreude, the “pleasure derived by someone from another person’s misfortune.”

***

