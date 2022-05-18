No rush, right?

It appears that Allegheny County, Pennsylvania — the county that “appears to have the most outstanding Election Day precincts/votes and looms large in settling the Oz/McCormick race — announced on its website that “there will be no more updates until after the Return Board convenes on Friday, May 20 at 9:00 AM”:

As mentioned in a previous thread, Allegheny County appears to have the most outstanding Election Day precincts/votes and looms large in settling the Oz/McCormick race. This is the message currently on its Board of Elections site: pic.twitter.com/ehFGckXMi3 — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) May 18, 2022

What gives, Pennsylvania?

Everyone loves visiting Florida. Maybe have a seminar down there for vote counting. https://t.co/8QQMTh9yFs — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 18, 2022

“The perception is not good, to say the least,” writes Arizona-based journo Garrett Archer:

Does an election official out there know why they are not releasing updates until the board convenes? The perception here is not good to say the least. they need to release an explanation. There's enough election nonsense out there as it is. https://t.co/AMmie2cmTP — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 18, 2022

As of the writing of this post, Dr. Oz maintains a tiny lead. From our parters at Decision Desk HQ:

Mehmet Oz 412,502 (31.24%)

David McCormick 410,058 (31.06%)

Kathy Barnette 326,380 (24.72%)

Kathy Barnette 326,380 (24.72%) We'll be tracking votes from across the state as they are available.https://t.co/h9iDUG2atc — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 18, 2022

And former President Donald Trump encouraged Dr. Oz just to declare victory because “it makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find'”:

The Senate race in PA hasn’t been called yet but Trump on Truth Social is calling for Dr. Oz to go ahead and declare — pic.twitter.com/4WxuahprpA — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) May 18, 2022

