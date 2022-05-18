No rush, right?

It appears that Allegheny County, Pennsylvania — the county that “appears to have the most outstanding Election Day precincts/votes and looms large in settling the Oz/McCormick race — announced on its website that “there will be no more updates until after the Return Board convenes on Friday, May 20 at 9:00 AM”:

What gives, Pennsylvania?

“The perception is not good, to say the least,” writes Arizona-based journo Garrett Archer:

As of the writing of this post, Dr. Oz maintains a tiny lead. From our parters at Decision Desk HQ:

Mehmet Oz 412,502 (31.24%)
David McCormick 410,058 (31.06%)
Kathy Barnette 326,380 (24.72%)

And former President Donald Trump encouraged Dr. Oz just to declare victory because “it makes it much harder for them to cheat with the ballots that they ‘just happened to find'”:

***

