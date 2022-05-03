We’re seeing a number of Dem politicians calling for the end of the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

From Sen. Bernie Sanders, for example:

“Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”

And from Sen. Tammy Baldwin:

If #SCOTUS is going to legislate from the bench and turn back the clock 50 years on #RoeVWade, then the Senate needs to pass my Women’s Health Protection Act, and if we need to eliminate the filibuster to get it done, we should do that too. #WHPA

Maybe “this is what the draft leak is really about”?

But, as of now, this is an Underpants Gnomes level plan as Dems don’t have the votes in the Senate even if the filibuster was nuked:

Do they really expect pro-choice Republicans to nuke the filibuster over this?

There are also problems with the “eliminate the filibuster” after the midterm elections as it means Dems must gain seats in the Senate and retain the House:

And all this brings us to our headline. . .

Here’s Washington Post reporter Abby Phillip correctly noting that *if* Dems eliminate the filibuster to legalize abortion nationally, Republicans, when they’re in power, just use a simple majority to legislate a national abortion ban:

You’ve been warned — again — Dems:

 

***

