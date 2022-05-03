We’re seeing a number of Dem politicians calling for the end of the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade into law.

From Sen. Bernie Sanders, for example:

“Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”

And from Sen. Tammy Baldwin:

“If #SCOTUS is going to legislate from the bench and turn back the clock 50 years on #RoeVWade, then the Senate needs to pass my Women’s Health Protection Act, and if we need to eliminate the filibuster to get it done, we should do that too. #WHPA“

Maybe “this is what the draft leak is really about”?

This is what the draft leak is really about. https://t.co/I4LPxMd3mW — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) May 3, 2022

But, as of now, this is an Underpants Gnomes level plan as Dems don’t have the votes in the Senate even if the filibuster was nuked:

There’s a bill to codify Roe v. Wade protections into federal law. It has passed the House. It tops out at 48 votes in Senate (all Dems except Manchin & Casey). Nuking filibuster wouldn’t be enough; it lacks 50 in Senate. in February w/ @alivitali 👇https://t.co/fuJQefOxMB — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 3, 2022

Do they really expect pro-choice Republicans to nuke the filibuster over this?

If scotus decision doesn’t blow up the filibuster, nothing ever will. To all those pro choice Republican Senators, history is in your hands. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 3, 2022

There are also problems with the “eliminate the filibuster” after the midterm elections as it means Dems must gain seats in the Senate and retain the House:

We can make #RoeVWade the law of the land next year: 1. Hold the House (which already passed the #RoeVWade nationwide bill) 2. Elect two additional Senators who are Democrats 3. Eliminate the filibuster https://t.co/iKXdrwNivH — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 3, 2022

And all this brings us to our headline. . .

Here’s Washington Post reporter Abby Phillip correctly noting that *if* Dems eliminate the filibuster to legalize abortion nationally, Republicans, when they’re in power, just use a simple majority to legislate a national abortion ban:

Serious, thoughtful answers only: Seeing a lot of talk about getting rid of the filibuster to protect abortion rights. But republicans are talking right now about legislating a national abortion ban, what would prevent them from using a simple majority to do that? 👇🏾 — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 3, 2022

You’ve been warned — again — Dems:

This is why a bunch of abortion rights groups opposed scrapping the filibuster a few years back and have been pretty quiet since Jan. 2021. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) May 3, 2022

***

