In response to news that SCOTUS may be about to overturn Roe v. Wade, Florida Dem gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried — in what appears to be a workout top or sports bra — called on her supporters to join her at the Freedom Tower in Miami this afternoon because “we can’t sit on the sidelines as they strip our rights”:

We can’t sit on the sidelines as they strip our rights. Meet me at Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd in Miami at 1:45pm Event link: https://t.co/BRsHTNBfmW pic.twitter.com/JkriYiAr9P — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 3, 2022

From TikTok:

“The news coming out of the Supreme Court last night is so disturbing and so dangerous. We can’t sit on the sidelines. So today, meet me at the Freedom Tower at 1:45, 600 Biscuit Boulevard in Miami. We will stand up for our rights to choose. I’ll see you there.”

But it appears that the plea from the scantily clad Agriculture Commissioner fell on deaf ears as it looks like there are more journos in attendance than supporters:

Here’s the Facebook Live video from the small gathering which Fried blamed on traffic right at the beginning:

“Good afternoon, everybody. So, we’re going to get started. We know a few of our speakers are on their way. We know Miami traffic. So, we’re going to get started because we want to respect everybody’s time for those who came out here, and boy you came out. You showed up today. My God! [applause]”:

And then a train (probably the Metromover) disturbed the speakers at 29:00 mark. LOL!

***

Recommended Twitchy Video