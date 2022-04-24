Emmanuel Macron has defeated challenger Marine Le Pen and will remain President of France for another 5-year term:

But voters, “to an uncomfortable extent” according to the editors of the Washington Post, were not voting for Macron but against Le Pen:

Macron acknowledged this in his victory speech:

Translation: “To those who voted for me, not to support my ideas but to block those of the extreme right, your vote obliges me. This evening, I am no longer the candidate of one camp, but the President of all.”

Now, this brings us to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain who thinks Macron’s victory is actually good news for his boss because both politicians are deeply unpopular.

“An interesting observation, just FYI,” Klain tweeted. “President Macron appears to have secured a double-digit victory over LePen, at a time when his approval rating is 36%”:

Um, but President Biden wants us to believe the polls are wrong, and here’s Klain admitting that they’re correct!

Does he even realize he just kneecapped the president?

 

And why would he admit how unpopular Biden is, anyway:?

Back in the real world, Dems are being asked if they’re going to run in 2024. What does Klain think about this?

And you just know this is happening right now:

Good luck in November, Dems:

