Emmanuel Macron has defeated challenger Marine Le Pen and will remain President of France for another 5-year term:

French presidential election estimate: pic.twitter.com/ZVsSbObhHS — Greg Giroux (@greggiroux) April 24, 2022

But voters, “to an uncomfortable extent” according to the editors of the Washington Post, were not voting for Macron but against Le Pen:

To an uncomfortable extent, Emmanuel Macron’s majority reflected not voter enthusiasm for him but voter rejection of far-right challenger Marine Le Pen, the Editorial Board writes.https://t.co/1OqLTb8AZx — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) April 24, 2022

Macron acknowledged this in his victory speech:

Translation: “To those who voted for me, not to support my ideas but to block those of the extreme right, your vote obliges me. This evening, I am no longer the candidate of one camp, but the President of all.”

À celles et ceux qui ont voté pour moi, non pour soutenir mes idées mais pour faire barrage à celles de l’extrême droite, votre vote m’oblige. Ce soir, je ne suis plus le candidat d’un camp, mais le Président de toutes et tous. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2022

Now, this brings us to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain who thinks Macron’s victory is actually good news for his boss because both politicians are deeply unpopular.

“An interesting observation, just FYI,” Klain tweeted. “President Macron appears to have secured a double-digit victory over LePen, at a time when his approval rating is 36%”:

An interesting observation, just FYI. President Macron appears to have secured a double-digit victory over LePen, at a time when his approval rating is 36%. Hmmm….https://t.co/N50u8He5gW — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) April 24, 2022

Um, but President Biden wants us to believe the polls are wrong, and here’s Klain admitting that they’re correct!

Joe Biden said he didn't believe the polls (sounds familiar). Here's the Tweeter In Chief not only acknowledging the polls, but insinuating he can win with them anyway. Just an incredible take. https://t.co/EBvBjXtib9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2022

Does he even realize he just kneecapped the president?

I think it was @SaysSimonson who first noticed how this WH and Klain always manage to brag about their complete failures. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2022

And why would he admit how unpopular Biden is, anyway:?

White House Chief of Staff implies that Biden can win re-election with 36% approval. The Biden Administration knows that the majority of Americans disapprove of what they’re doing, but they do not care. Disturbing. And why would Klain tweet this?! https://t.co/r0pTXjp2PT — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 24, 2022

Back in the real world, Dems are being asked if they’re going to run in 2024. What does Klain think about this?

Elizabeth Warren: "I'm not running for president in 2024. I'm running for Senate." Kristen Welker: "Would you rule it out?" Warren: "You can ask it any way you want but I'm gonna say the same thing. President Biden is running in 2024 and I'm supporting him. Cheerfully." pic.twitter.com/zwBBZ12WSx — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 24, 2022

And you just know this is happening right now:

lol. I'm sure Jen Rubin is furiously banging out that exact column as we speakhttps://t.co/Bcpe4zLCV2 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) April 24, 2022

Good luck in November, Dems:

You guys should definitely double down on everything you’re doing — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 24, 2022

***

Related:

Drew Holden has a CNN shot & chaser about Biden that’s NOT going to earn a Ron Klain retweet

Ron Klain asked Hunter Biden for help with money for VP Residence Foundation (and ‘to keep this low low key’) while Joe Biden was VP

Ron Klain’s ‘high class problems’ take on inflation has aged so poorly, not even CNN can spin away the mess

St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial board goes ALL IN trying to earn a Ron Klain retweet

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video