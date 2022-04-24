Marc Elrich, County Executive of Montgomery County, Maryland — one of the most vaccinated counties in America with 95% of those over age 65 and 93% of those over age 5 fully vaccinated — is warning of future school closures if booster numbers don’t increase.

“Being fully vaccinated at this point is not being completely protected,” he tweeted. “For us to weather future upticks and surges without mandates, virtual learning, or restrictions – we must increase our booster numbers”:

So, he’s holding kids hostage?

*And* he’s doing this KNOWING how much harm it causes:

“Really nice in person learning you got there. Be a shame if something happened to it …”:

November can’t get here soon enough:

