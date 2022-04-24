Marc Elrich, County Executive of Montgomery County, Maryland — one of the most vaccinated counties in America with 95% of those over age 65 and 93% of those over age 5 fully vaccinated — is warning of future school closures if booster numbers don’t increase.

“Being fully vaccinated at this point is not being completely protected,” he tweeted. “For us to weather future upticks and surges without mandates, virtual learning, or restrictions – we must increase our booster numbers”:

Being fully vaccinated at this point is not being completely protected. For us to weather future upticks and surges without mandates, virtual learning, or restrictions – we must increase our booster numbers. Find a vaccination site here: https://t.co/NbNBYpET7f — County Exec Marc Elrich (@MontCoExec) April 24, 2022

So, he’s holding kids hostage?

This is why we need new leadership in our county. We need a school board who will stand up and say “no” when authoritarians like you try to hold school hostage in exchange for booster uptake. https://t.co/81l75bXBlM — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) April 24, 2022

*And* he’s doing this KNOWING how much harm it causes:

This guy is threatening to close the schools again. After all we know about the harms of school closures, it’s hard to believe. All MoCo voters who love children need to rid us of this scourge. https://t.co/e4oLuK6apK — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 24, 2022

“Really nice in person learning you got there. Be a shame if something happened to it …”:

Really nice in person learning you got there. Be a shame if something happened to it … https://t.co/N7ehO5A0xn — Aaron (@AaronDrol) April 24, 2022

November can’t get here soon enough:

I can’t wait for the MoCo primary — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 24, 2022

