Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., armed thugs are now stealing puppies.

From Twitter user Abby Sev who says her puppy Pablo was stolen outside the CVS on 8th street Wednesday afternoon in broad daylight:

The Metropolitan Police Department released photos of the suspects:

The car, apparently, was stolen so we can add that to the list of felonies:

A second puppy named Bruno was stolen earlier in the day:

Fox 5 DC reports that the same suspects are responsible for both robberies:

Authorities say at approximately 4:12 p.m., four suspects approached a victim in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, and demanded they hand over their dog and belongings. One of the suspects flashed a gun, police say, before the group fled with a 1-year-old male French Bulldog named “Bruno.”

So much for the “shining city on the hill”:

The second robber occurred just 20 minutes later:

About 20 minutes later, at 4:35 p.m, members of the Third District responded to the 2000 block of 8th Street, NW for the report of an armed robbery. Police say the same four suspects, including the one gunman, took a cell phone and nabbed a couple’s Australian Shepherd puppy as well.

You know, maybe letting the culture of lawlessness fester with the shoplifting wasn’t such a good idea after all?

For those who are probably wondering, Pablo is not chipped:

Oh, it’s it not just stolen dogs at gunpoint. . .

From MPD feed last night:

Over to you, Mayor Bowser.

