Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., armed thugs are now stealing puppies.

From Twitter user Abby Sev who says her puppy Pablo was stolen outside the CVS on 8th street Wednesday afternoon in broad daylight:

@PoPville our puppy Pablo was robbed from us at gunpoint outside CVS on 8th Street this afternoon. He has a blue eye and is 11 weeks. The robbers will likely try to sell him; please keep an eye out on Craigslist and Facebook. We are devastated. pic.twitter.com/DreqkW71Jz — Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 13, 2022

The Metropolitan Police Department released photos of the suspects:

MPD seeks suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in the District. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 Release: https://t.co/Da6Adg5qh5 pic.twitter.com/S4l9985u91 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 14, 2022

The car, apparently, was stolen so we can add that to the list of felonies:

Yes car ended up being stolen. But the 5 thieves are pictured. — Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 14, 2022

A second puppy named Bruno was stolen earlier in the day:

This French bulldog is Bruno — his adult coat is a bit more gray. Stolen from his owner on the 5400 Blk of Kansas Ave NW in #BrightwoodPark DC. The family is 💔. Pls call Humane Law Enforcement 202-723-5730 w/ any info @martyweilwapost @RealTimeNews10 @ZachBIsrael @ReneeLBowser pic.twitter.com/t94YJU5QO4 — jenn kauffman (@jennaudrey) April 14, 2022

Fox 5 DC reports that the same suspects are responsible for both robberies:

Authorities say at approximately 4:12 p.m., four suspects approached a victim in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest, and demanded they hand over their dog and belongings. One of the suspects flashed a gun, police say, before the group fled with a 1-year-old male French Bulldog named “Bruno.”

So much for the “shining city on the hill”:

Help us locate “Bruno”, a 1 year-old male French Bulldog, wearing a black collar and black leash who was taken in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue, Northwest. pic.twitter.com/vDuREm2gKn — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 14, 2022

The second robber occurred just 20 minutes later:

About 20 minutes later, at 4:35 p.m, members of the Third District responded to the 2000 block of 8th Street, NW for the report of an armed robbery. Police say the same four suspects, including the one gunman, took a cell phone and nabbed a couple’s Australian Shepherd puppy as well.

You know, maybe letting the culture of lawlessness fester with the shoplifting wasn’t such a good idea after all?

*Correction* Help us locate “Pablo”, a 10 week-old male Australian Shepherd, with black and brown fur, a blue left eye who was taken in an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred in the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest. pic.twitter.com/2BLtDfN741 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 14, 2022

For those who are probably wondering, Pablo is not chipped:

Our sweet 11 week-old puppy Pablo was taken from us at gunpoint on Wednesday 4/13 in NW Washington, DC. He’s a 12 lb Aussie Mix. Not chipped. Please keep an eye out as they’ll probably try to sell him online. We are heartbroken. #SavePablo https://t.co/nNVYB3TXsW pic.twitter.com/Mk8NQWD3h7 — Abby Sev (@abbysev) April 14, 2022

Oh, it’s it not just stolen dogs at gunpoint. . .

From MPD feed last night:

1D is on the scene of a confirmed shooting in the 1100 block of 14th Street, SE. No lookout./ 2688 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 14, 2022

MPD seeks suspects in reference to an Assault on a Police Officer and Theft One offense that occurred on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in the 1200 block of H Street, Northeast. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 Video: https://t.co/wTpHGycIjt — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 14, 2022

MPD seeks suspects in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on 4/9/22, in the 300 block of 17th Street, Southeast. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 Release: https://t.co/dNxvCTcVU8 pic.twitter.com/M2uMIp0PKl — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 14, 2022

MPD seeks a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in the 3700 block of Halley Terrace, Southeast. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 Release: https://t.co/fueOGXnNpz Video: https://t.co/h3g5bcAxPk pic.twitter.com/qBX4JkfxPz — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 14, 2022

MPD seeks a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the 7800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. Have info? Call 202-727-9099 or text 50411 Release: https://t.co/2kSnYthR94 Video: https://t.co/xEjgz77W5h pic.twitter.com/K8D5RIMC8X — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 14, 2022

Over to you, Mayor Bowser.

