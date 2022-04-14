The San Francisco Chronicle is out with a bombshell report that reports “colleagues” of California Dem Dianne Feinstein, 88,  say she is “now mentally unfit to serve” as a U.S. Senator:

And “colleagues” from the headline undersells it. The article quotes four U.S. Senators and three former staffers (all anonymous, of course):

From the article:

Four U.S. senators, including three Democrats, as well as three former Feinstein staffers and the California Democratic member of Congress told The Chronicle in recent interviews that her memory is rapidly deteriorating. They said it appears she can no longer fulfill her job duties without her staff doing much of the work required to represent the nearly 40 million people of California.

CBS News’ Ed Okeefe thinks these anonymous sources should go on the record, which is funny because many national media stories are based on anonymous sources sometimes with just a single source:

Yikes. This sounds . . . bad:

“I’ve worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details…All of that is gone”:

More from the article:

One anonymous senator told the paper “it’s bad, and it’s getting worse”:

Welp. She’s a punchline now?

Sen. Feinstein released a statement saying “The last year has been extremely painful and distracting for me, flying back and forth to visit my dying husband” and “there’s no question I’m still serving and delivering for the people of California, and I’ll put my record up against anyone’s”:

The age issue of Senators, Representatives and presidents *should be” a bipartisan issue, no?

These people are voting on tech issues that they don’t have a clue about, as Luke Russert points out here:

Bingo:

