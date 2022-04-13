As we just told you, the CDC and the Biden administration will keep the travel mandate in place for two more weeks because of rising Covid cases in parts of the country:

REPORT: CDC will extend the travel mask mandate for — wait for it — two more weeks https://t.co/GrpjH4npdf — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 13, 2022

And this would be the same exact CDC and Biden administration that argued the pandemic is over and this lifting the Title 42 public health order at the border. How does any of this make sense?

From Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS):

We can lift the Title 42 public health order at the southern border so illegals can flood into our country, but Americans still have to wear useless masks? https://t.co/URxQbxFt6F — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) April 13, 2022

Alabama GOP Rep. Barry Moore called in “politics over science”:

So the Democrats want to end Title 42 because the pandemic is over but continue to make Americans wear masks on public transit. Someone, please explain their logic to me. Politics over science. https://t.co/oycOzyfMpT — Rep. Barry Moore (@RepBarryMoore) April 13, 2022

But it’s really, really dumb politics.

Here’s National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar calling the move “tone deaf politics” and noting that President Biden is arguing the pandemic emergency is over as a reason to get rid of” Title 42 but the “pandemic is still ongoing to maintain” the travel mask mandate:

Tone deaf politics. Biden WH argues pandemic emergency is over as reason to get rid of COVID rule allowing border officials to expel illegal migrants. But says pandemic still ongoing to maintain unpopular mask restrictions on all public transportation (for 2 more wks) https://t.co/l6aZz08F2o — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 13, 2022

And:

“By lifting Title 42, the Biden administration is trying to have it both ways — declaring the pandemic emergency over for illegal migrants at the border, but not for the rest of us.” https://t.co/PheBjm8bA9 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) April 13, 2022

For two years we’ve heard that they’re just following the science, yet, they’re not following the science. At all:

The CDC dropped Title 42, giving border patrol the ability to expel illegal migrants who pose a health risk, because they said it "is no longer necessary." The same CDC is about to keep forcing Americans to wear masks on airplanes where the risk of getting covid is near 0. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 13, 2022

Title 42 is set to expire on May 23 while the CDC order extending the travel mask mandate is set to expire on May 3, so team Biden could luck out *if* the mandate is lifted on May 3. But that’s a big if at this point:

On one hand, the CDC extends travel mask mandates, while on the other, they announce they will be dropping Title 42 at the border. https://t.co/K26tXYIuYl — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 13, 2022

And how fast do you think the travel mask mandate would get lifted if it were tied to Title 42? “It would be gone immediately,” argues National Review’s Rich Lowry:

If there were a rule that Title 42 couldn’t be removed until, say, 3 months after the travel mask mandate had been lifted, the mask mandate would be gone immediately https://t.co/NQOlRG6Pus — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) April 13, 2022

Exit question: There have been a number of Dems who’ve called out team Biden for lifting Title 42 without a plan. What do they think about keeping the mask mandate in place? We expect they’re not happy about it.

When you have lost Beto … . Beto O’Rourke knocks Biden for ending Title 42 without a plan to deal with influx of migrants https://t.co/EcgzKKAsG2 via @TexasTribune — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 13, 2022

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

WH comms director admits CDC’s Title 42 decision will make things EVEN WORSE at the southern border

Scoop? Biden administration deciding whether to end Title 42 and brace for a ‘mass migration event’

Recommended Twitchy Video