As we just told you, the CDC and the Biden administration will keep the travel mandate in place for two more weeks because of rising Covid cases in parts of the country:

And this would be the same exact CDC and Biden administration that argued the pandemic is over and this lifting the Title 42 public health order at the border. How does any of this make sense?

From Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS):

Alabama GOP Rep. Barry Moore called in “politics over science”:

Trending

But it’s really, really dumb politics.

Here’s National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar calling the move “tone deaf politics” and noting that President Biden is arguing the pandemic emergency is over as a reason to get rid of” Title 42 but the “pandemic is still ongoing to maintain” the travel mask mandate:

And:

For two years we’ve heard that they’re just following the science, yet, they’re not following the science. At all:

Title 42 is set to expire on May 23 while the CDC order extending the travel mask mandate is set to expire on May 3, so team Biden could luck out *if* the mandate is lifted on May 3. But that’s a big if at this point:

And how fast do you think the travel mask mandate would get lifted if it were tied to Title 42? “It would be gone immediately,” argues National Review’s Rich Lowry:

Exit question: There have been a number of Dems who’ve called out team Biden for lifting Title 42 without a plan. What do they think about keeping the mask mandate in place? We expect they’re not happy about it.

Stay tuned.

***

Related:

WH comms director admits CDC’s Title 42 decision will make things EVEN WORSE at the southern border

Scoop? Biden administration deciding whether to end Title 42 and brace for a ‘mass migration event’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CDCTitle 42

Recommended Twitchy Video