Stephen Colbert joked with his audience last night that he doesn’t care if gas prices go to $15 a gallon because he drives a Tesla.

Watch for yourself:

.@StephenAtHome: "Today, the average gas price in America hit an all-time record high of over $4/gallon. OK, that stings, but a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. It’s important. I’m willing to pay $4/gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon b/c I drive a Tesla" pic.twitter.com/my8Ukya5rQ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 8, 2022

Transcript:

. . .Russia has been hit with a series of crippling sanctions, and it looks like there’s more to come because the US and its European allies are now discussing banning imports of Russian oil. Take that, Putin. We’re not going to buy our gas from a war criminal. We’re going to buy it from the good guys, Saudi Arabia. But, it’s going to cost. Since the invasion, oil prices have skyrocketed. Today, the average gas price in America hit an all time record high of over $4 per gallon. Okay, that stings. But a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla. . . .

Why doesn’t everyone just buy an expensive car? Duh!

Instead of complaining about the price of gas just buy a $50,000-$110,000 electric car! The poors are so stupid. https://t.co/mXaKOYLOBK — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 8, 2022

And does he not understand what these higher prices will do to the economy and how much they will hurt normal folks?

GP Translation: "Stupid proles. You should pay a massive tax because I can afford it (lulz at the poors, amirite?!?) so I can pretend on the cheap I'm doing something to help Ukraine. Also, did I mention I have a Tesla (and prolly do Crossfit and am vegan)?" https://t.co/hxcdHFKtgG — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) March 8, 2022

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

What’s worse is this is the White House position, too:

This is essentially the WH position we’ve heard the past two weeks but with a punchline. https://t.co/pJwzSgJWO9 — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) March 8, 2022

And does he not get how this affects EVERY OTHER PRICE of goods in the economy?

It’s also the same thing we heard two years ago when politicians from both parties shut down the economy and only put some people out of work:

Doesn't he realize its not just the cost of fuel? But the cost of everything? Delivery trucks need to fuel up too, and very few of those are electric. Of course he doesn't. He is has an assistant who does all his shopping for him. — Thomas Garuda the Shoe Smuggler (@DionTGaruda) March 8, 2022

***

