Stephen Colbert joked with his audience last night that he doesn’t care if gas prices go to $15 a gallon because he drives a Tesla.

Watch for yourself:

Transcript:

. . .Russia has been hit with a series of crippling sanctions, and it looks like there’s more to come because the US and its European allies are now discussing banning imports of Russian oil.

Take that, Putin. We’re not going to buy our gas from a war criminal. We’re going to buy it from the good guys, Saudi Arabia.

But, it’s going to cost. Since the invasion, oil prices have skyrocketed. Today, the average gas price in America hit an all time record high of over $4 per gallon. Okay, that stings.

But a clean conscience is worth a buck or two. I’m willing to pay $4 a gallon. Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla. . . .

Why doesn’t everyone just buy an expensive car? Duh!

Trending

And does he not understand what these higher prices will do to the economy and how much they will hurt normal folks?

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

What’s worse is this is the White House position, too:

And does he not get how this affects EVERY OTHER PRICE of goods in the economy?

It’s also the same thing we heard two years ago when politicians from both parties shut down the economy and only put some people out of work:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Stephen Colbert

Recommended Twitchy Video