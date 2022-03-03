From the New York Daily News:

“A homeless man accused of smearing his feces on a woman inside a Bronx subway station, left a courtroom in handcuffs… but hours later, he was free again — since the charges he faced in the new arrest don’t qualify for bail under the state’s bail reform”

"A homeless man accused of smearing his feces on a woman inside a Bronx subway station, left a courtroom in handcuffs… but hours later, he was free again — since the charges he faced in the new arrest don’t qualify for bail under the state’s bail reform"https://t.co/L53qmSk12A — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 3, 2022

The attack was caputred on surveillance camera:

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT: On 2/21/22 at 5:15 PM, inside of the E. 241 St subway station in the Bronx, the suspect approached a 43-year-old woman sitting on the bench & struck her in the face & the back of her head with human feces. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8zCIHNMtgN — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 28, 2022

And the suspect was released “hours later,” because of course he was:

How is this possible! "hours later, he was free again — since the charges he faced in that new arrest don’t qualify for bail under the state’s bail reform laws."

Bronx subway feces attack suspect curses judge, is back on the street day later. https://t.co/Yaqw8r5ZP6 — Susan Del Percio (@DelPercioS) March 3, 2022

You can curse at the judge, too, and they still let you out:

JOINING THE FIGHT

N.Y. -area volunteers enlist in bid to push Putin out of Ukraine — https://t.co/XAKv93enAL S**T-smearing grin

Subway feces suspect curses judge, is freed one day later — https://t.co/4kyJvSDlo6 pic.twitter.com/YajfTzkray — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 3, 2022

According to the New York Daily News, the suspect, aged 37, has “44 prior arrests”:

“Hey, mami, hey, mami, why don’t you talk to me?” …

“You like this, b—h?” SEE IT: Bronx subway suspect for attacking woman with feces smiles leaving court after foulmouthed blowup at judge Frank Abrokwa, 37, has 44 prior arrests. Pat Lynch respondedhttps://t.co/5bLRWaW2cY — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 2, 2022

Apparently, anti-Semitism and death threats don’t get you locked up as well:

“I love people, but I saw the evil in his eyes. It was bad.” He “spits on me … said, ‘F—ing Jew.’”

Jewish man tells Daily News of hate-fueled attack by Bronx feces-smearing suspect with 44 priors: (EXCLUSIVE) “I love people, but I saw the evil in his eyes. It was bad.” He “spits on me … said, ‘F—ing Jew.’” The suspect then threatened to kill him.https://t.co/Qbi5Uamtbr — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 2, 2022

And this guy isn’t even mentally ill:

“NYC’s war on women continues. This man is not mentally ill (perfectly lucid), but disgustingly attacked a woman on subway because she wouldn’t talk to him. Now, he is free to escalate next attack. We will hear his name again, when some poor woman is dead”:

NYC’s war on women continues. This man is not mentally ill (perfectly lucid), but disgustingly attacked a woman on subway because she wouldn’t talk to him. Now, he is free to escalate next attack. We will hear his name again, when some poor woman is dead. https://t.co/0BHXeXx74n — Nicole Gelinas 🐝 (@nicolegelinas) March 3, 2022

What a broken city. From New York City PBA head Pat Lynch:

“New Yorkers are beyond disgusted. They want to know why a person like this is out on our streets and subways, but they’re not getting a straight answer.”

Pat Lynch said: “New Yorkers are beyond disgusted. They want to know why a person like this is out on our streets and subways, but they’re not getting a straight answer. (1/3)https://t.co/5sDQTOHjQH — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) March 2, 2022

“It’s not just bail reform. It’s not just the broken mental health system. Our fundamental problem is a political culture devoted to doing and saying the bare minimum”:

It’s not just bail reform. It’s not just the broken mental health system. Our fundamental problem is a political culture devoted to doing and saying the bare minimum. (2/3) — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) March 2, 2022

“Election time is coming, so we will hear a lot of public safety talking points getting thrown around. We don’t need more talking points. We need real leadership and action”:

Election time is coming, so we will hear a lot of public safety talking points getting thrown around. We don’t need more talking points. We need real leadership and action.” (3/3) — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) March 2, 2022

***

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video