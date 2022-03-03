LOL what a clown.

Has Dan Rather ever seen “Star Wars”? Because in his analogy comparing former President Trump to Luke, Leia and Han falling into the garbage compactor on the Death Star, everyone escapes:

There is a scene in Star Wars in a trash compactor. Reminds me what happens to the walls… https://t.co/Zrk8iMlmZF — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 3, 2022

In other words, Trump will win. Again:

If my memory serves me well, doesn't Solo, Leia, and Luke escape just before getting crushed because the compactor was moving too slow and was held up by a beam? I'm speaking movie wise and not comparison… — Gem City Vinnie (@Gem_City_Vinnie) March 3, 2022

“R2 stops the walls from smashing Han, Luke, Leia, and Chewie, and they go on to succeed in the mission. Have you…never seen Star Wars?”:

R2 stops the walls from smashing Han, Luke, Leia, and Chewie, and they go on to succeed in the mission. Have you…never seen Star Wars? https://t.co/HdbbfB7pe7 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 3, 2022

“Well, I’d like to see ol Han Solo wriggle his way out of THIS jam! *Han wriggles his way out of the jam easily* Ah! Well. Nevertheless”:

Well, I'd like to see ol Han Solo wriggle his way out of THIS jam! *Han wriggles his way out of the jam easily*

Ah! Well. Nevertheless, https://t.co/v1Cwn9AJwn — Alan Cole (@AlanMCole) March 3, 2022

They’re not even harmed:

The problem is…they escape unharmed. — Rich Swinton 🇺🇸 (@RicoSuaveJD) March 3, 2022

Quite a few people want Mark Hamill to weigh in. But what is he going to say? That he escaped?

I feel like this is a comparison that would make @HamillHimself happy. — MissW (@MissW) March 3, 2022

Rather jinxed it!

Hey man they got outta that trash compactor don't you jinx this now… — Bailey Early (@BaileyEarly) March 3, 2022

So, who is the R2D2 in the example?

Well, they did get out at the last minute, but it was because R2D2 managed to shut the garbage compactor down. (That beam, on the other hand, was about as likely to stop those walls as a cheap cannoli!) 😊 — Patrick Russell (@PatrickBRussell) March 3, 2022

Maybe R2D2 is, you know, actual law and such?

I’ll believe it when I see it. There’s always a technicality, legal opinion, administrative guidance, precedent, lack of will, whatever it is – that will turn this into smoke and mirrors. We’ll see. — Miss Roland (@RegalHarvester) March 3, 2022

And you haters can keep waiting:

We've been hearing this same sort of stuff form months now, but no charges have been brought. Forgive us if we're a bit cynical that this will lead to anything at all. — Russ Hjelm (@russ_hjelm) March 3, 2022

***

