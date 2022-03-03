LOL what a clown.

Has Dan Rather ever seen “Star Wars”? Because in his analogy comparing former President Trump to Luke, Leia and Han falling into the garbage compactor on the Death Star, everyone escapes:

In other words, Trump will win. Again:

“R2 stops the walls from smashing Han, Luke, Leia, and Chewie, and they go on to succeed in the mission. Have you…never seen Star Wars?”:

“Well, I’d like to see ol Han Solo wriggle his way out of THIS jam! *Han wriggles his way out of the jam easily* Ah! Well. Nevertheless”:

They’re not even harmed:

Quite a few people want Mark Hamill to weigh in. But what is he going to say? That he escaped?

Rather jinxed it!

So, who is the R2D2 in the example?

Maybe R2D2 is, you know, actual law and such?

And you haters can keep waiting:

