We’ve come to expect creepy behavior from President Joe Biden, but this is a new one.
Here is the most powerful person on the planet greeting a fellow Dem with what can only be described as a slow-motion headbutt ahead of the State of the Union speech:
This is not normal. pic.twitter.com/JKRmIVskye
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 2, 2022
Maybe this is the new way we’ll greet people in the age of Covid?
I don't think this was okay even pre-pandemic https://t.co/3lSEyq9NrU
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 2, 2022
We’re all New Zealand now:
😭 honestly though I think that’s how native New Zealanders greet each other pic.twitter.com/3NFPitmj70
— Alex Flores (@sultralex) March 2, 2022
“Moving in for the sniff”:
Moving in for a sniff. It’s been a while…
— Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 2, 2022
Someone call HR?
If I did this at work with a coworker, I won't be employed for long.
— Ahmed (@abadran) March 2, 2022
“They let Joe Biden out of a mask for the first time in two years and he’s head butting people now. Is it too much to ask our politicians just not to be weird?”:
They let Joe Biden out of a mask for the first time in two years and he’s head butting people now. Is it too much to ask our politicians just not to be weird? pic.twitter.com/Hw4TGXNmno
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022
Well, at least she’s an adult:
That’s low level for creepiness for him https://t.co/EKZu5E9a2e
— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 2, 2022
And look how fast the science changed! Just yesterday he was wearing a mask while walking alone outdoors:
Crazier still is a day earlier he was outdoors walking alone masked. Now he’s indoors and in someone’s face… unmasked. https://t.co/qdKpYqbzWs
— Jason Epstein (@Southfive) March 2, 2022
“Super convenient,” indeed:
Yesterday: Biden wears an N95 mask while walking alone outside.
Today: He walks into a crowded room shaking hands while maskless.
Science is super convenient!#StateOfTheUnion
— Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 2, 2022
***
