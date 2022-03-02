We’ve come to expect creepy behavior from President Joe Biden, but this is a new one.

Here is the most powerful person on the planet greeting a fellow Dem with what can only be described as a slow-motion headbutt ahead of the State of the Union speech:

Maybe this is the new way we’ll greet people in the age of Covid?

We’re all New Zealand now:

“Moving in for the sniff”:

Someone call HR?

“They let Joe Biden out of a mask for the first time in two years and he’s head butting people now. Is it too much to ask our politicians just not to be weird?”:

Well, at least she’s an adult:

And look how fast the science changed! Just yesterday he was wearing a mask while walking alone outdoors:

“Super convenient,” indeed:

***

