We’ve come to expect creepy behavior from President Joe Biden, but this is a new one.

Here is the most powerful person on the planet greeting a fellow Dem with what can only be described as a slow-motion headbutt ahead of the State of the Union speech:

Maybe this is the new way we’ll greet people in the age of Covid?

I don't think this was okay even pre-pandemic https://t.co/3lSEyq9NrU — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 2, 2022

We’re all New Zealand now:

😭 honestly though I think that’s how native New Zealanders greet each other pic.twitter.com/3NFPitmj70 — Alex Flores (@sultralex) March 2, 2022

“Moving in for the sniff”:

Moving in for a sniff. It’s been a while… — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 2, 2022

Someone call HR?

If I did this at work with a coworker, I won't be employed for long. — Ahmed (@abadran) March 2, 2022

“They let Joe Biden out of a mask for the first time in two years and he’s head butting people now. Is it too much to ask our politicians just not to be weird?”:

They let Joe Biden out of a mask for the first time in two years and he’s head butting people now. Is it too much to ask our politicians just not to be weird? pic.twitter.com/Hw4TGXNmno — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 2, 2022

Well, at least she’s an adult:

That’s low level for creepiness for him https://t.co/EKZu5E9a2e — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 2, 2022

And look how fast the science changed! Just yesterday he was wearing a mask while walking alone outdoors:

Crazier still is a day earlier he was outdoors walking alone masked. Now he’s indoors and in someone’s face… unmasked. https://t.co/qdKpYqbzWs — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) March 2, 2022

“Super convenient,” indeed:

Yesterday: Biden wears an N95 mask while walking alone outside. Today: He walks into a crowded room shaking hands while maskless. Science is super convenient!#StateOfTheUnion — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 2, 2022

