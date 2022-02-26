And just like that — POOF — the CDC has brand new science to go on and is relaxing mask guidance for most Americans:

“Take a break from wearing masks,” they say!

This is good news, however, and we’ll take it:

The mask rule is still in place for airplanes and such but not for “buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care” which is good because it’s likely that nobody at the CDC ever bothered to see just how kids were wearing masks on “buses or vans operated by public or private school systems, including early care and education/child care”:

And, we’ll note, this is “interesting timing” with the SOTU just days away:

The science has changed, y’all. Again. Here’s the old map:

And here’s the new CDC map:

We expect everyone inside the Capitol will still be wearing masks, however:

We’re stealing this line, but, it’s political science not science that’s at play and it’s pretty transparent:

And, of course, groups like the American Medical Association. . .

. . .and the National Education Association are pushing back on the relaxed guidelines:

Exit question: What are these blue states going to do this winter when Covid surges again?

